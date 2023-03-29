Grayce Holloway of Icing for Izaac began making cakes as a way to escape grief. Now, four years later, she’s set to open a restaurant that will help guests escape into an environment full of whimsy.
Sweets & Drinks will open this weekend at 243 Airport North Office Park, near Lima and Cook roads.
Inspired by her love for cake decorating and a desire to create a unique space, Holloway has developed several rooms with different themes to encourage people to take pictures and share them on social media.
The cafe will have a small-scale menu at first, with a focus on sweets and drinks. Customers can expect flavored lemonades, coffees and baked goods.
A grand opening with the full food menu will come after a few weeks of operation, allowing Holloway and her team time to iron out any kinks in the new space. The cafe’s full menu of breakfast and lunch items will include quiche, sandwiches, salads and other savory dishes.
Holloway will continue to offer custom bakery options. In addition, she will be adding a full brunch menu.
But food is just part of the vision. Holloway wanted to create a space that evoked the same whimsy she feels when decorating cakes.
Along with more than 2,000 flowers filling the walls, there are marble tables, pink velvet chairs and chandelier pendant lighting. There is a patio room and a full playroom with seating – “as a mom of five, this was an absolute must,” she says.
The storefront will be available Sundays for private events, and catering will be available for those events.
Holloway began Icing for Izaac in 2019. Baking and decorating cakes was a way to cope after losing one of her identical twin boys during pregnancy. The bakery gave her a way to keep his memory alive.
She moved into a shared commercial kitchen in 2020 and has also partnered with businesses such as Alto Grado.
“When I first started, I never thought I’d leave my home kitchen,” Holloway says. “As my business started growing, I quickly developed a business plan to get the most dreamy cafe this city has ever had.”
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There will be afternoon hours, with Sweets & Drinks open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
But while Holloway is busy preparing for this weekend’s opening, she’s not stopping with one cafe.
“We are already working on securing grounds for a second, much larger location,” she says. “I have also been asked to speak at a couple events about women in business and overcoming obstacles. I am truly finding a new passion for empowering other women and helping them reach their goals.”
BBQ spot opening
Mo’ Better Barbecue is expected to open in the next two weeks at 5911 N. Clinton St., near the intersection with Washington Center Road. A grand opening date has not been announced.
The barbecue team has been working the competition scene as well as offering catering. Their offerings include burnt ends, pulled pork, rib tips and macaroni and cheese.
Bambu closing
After three years in business, Bambu Fort Wayne announced that it will close Friday. The business opened three years ago at 8812 Coldwater Road and offered iced coffee, milk teas and smoothies.
Around town
• Zesto’s Ice Cream on Broadway will open for the season Thursday.
• Mission BBQ will honor Vietnam War veterans Thursday. Vietnam veterans can get a free sandwich by introducing themselves as a Vietnam veteran. There is a Mission BBQ at 407 Coliseum Blvd. W.
• After taking a break while operating its former Promenade Park location, Trubble Brewing is distributing its beers. Trubble can now be found on tap at local spots such as Acme by Full Circle and the Summit Grill.
• Staying home for spring break? Brewhound Tours is offering a special event April 5. The cost is $60 for the tour and includes appetizers. Participants will meet at Summit City Brewerks and visit Gnometown Brewing Co., 3 Rivers Distilling Co. and the Pub at 1802. For information and to book your ticket, go to BrewhoundBus.com.
• The BrickStreet Grill, 2106 S. Calhoun St., is now open.
