The Fort Wayne TinCaps weren’t the only ones kicking off a new season Tuesday night.
The culinary team at Parkview Field also started its season, unveiling new food and drink options at the downtown ballpark.
Fans can still enjoy classic favorites such as hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jack. New options include everything from black bean burgers to bourbon slushies.
“We take great pride in Parkview Field having been ranked as the No. 1 Minor League Baseball ballpark experience for fans for many years now,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter says. “We’re hoping to continue raising the bar with these new food and drink offerings.”
New food items include cheese curds, chili cheese hot dogs, chocolate bundt cake, ICEE cherry floats, loaded mac and cheese and pulled chicken sandwiches.
There will be pork tenderloin sandwiches in August, when the TinCaps will take on an alternate identity as the Hoosier State Tenderloins for several games.
New drinks include beer bats, Dew Zero, Pepsi Zero and Starry.
TinCaps tickets are available at TinCaps.com, by calling 482-6400 and at the Parkview Field ticket office. See concessions prices on The Journal Gazette’s Full Count blog.
Mexican eateries mergeStarting April 26, two Fort Wayne restaurants are teaming up to create a new Mexican concept in the city.
El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tropic Chicken are working together to bring favorites from both menus to one restaurant.
Both restaurants are on East State Boulevard – El Azteca at 535 and Tropic Chicken at 3307. The combined operation will move into the El Azteca location.
They say the decision to team up was easy – owners from both restaurants are from Mexico, and they want to offer the best flavors from that region.
“We are excited for the future of el Azteca and look forward to continue serving our customers!” el Azteca wrote in a social media post.
Chicken salad spot
A grand opening date has been scheduled for Chicken Salad Chick.
According to a social media post, the Fort Wayne location will open at 10 a.m. April 26. Guests will be able to get a taste of the food while taking advantage of giveaways through April 29.
For more information on the giveaways each day, go to www.facebook.com/events/174561528780253.
The restaurant, 1715 Apple Glen Blvd., is at Jefferson Pointe and shares a standalone building with Chipotle.
Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown. The company has seen rapid growth, and there are now more than 220 locations across 17 states.
Brewery adds hoursFortlandia Brewing Co. has expanded its hours of operation.
The brewery at 1010 Spring St. will now be open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. It is also open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Fortlandia is a nanobrewery, making small-batch beers such as Blow Me Bagpipes Scottish Ale, Sour Gummy Worms and Austrian Light Lager. Beer is available on tap, and there are also multiple to-go options.
Around town
• Angel’s Cafe has closed. The restaurant was at 6532 E. State Blvd. in Georgetown.
• With Mother’s Day just around the corner, restaurants and bakeries can submit specials for publication in The Dish. Email items by April 30 to kdupps@jg.net.
