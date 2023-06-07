After a soft opening and trying out lunch and dinner service, Bravas Rincon is expanding its hours.
The restaurant at 3416 Fairfield Ave. is now open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Bravas Rincon will continue to offer the ever-popular smash burgers and patatas. However, owner Bo Gonzalez has expanded the menu to include Spanish-style sandwiches and tapas. There is also a selection of draft beers and Spanish wine.
“We closed our last restaurant in July of 2020 for many reasons. We really didn’t know what was in store for our industry,” Gonzalez said in a social media post. “… We had always talked about what we would do if we had a bigger kitchen, more space, better equipment, etc. We dreamt a lot. … It’s kind of unreal, but all those years of dreaming up what we would do has culminated into this new space and our new menus.”
2Toms to have luau
In honor of its anniversary, 2Toms Brewing is hosting a luau July 29. Tickets are now available for the event, which will be from 3 to 8 p.m. at the 3676 Wells St. brewery. The VIP experience will begin at 2 p.m.
The brewery will release several new barrel-aged beers as part of the event. In addition, 2Toms will have a beer garden full of guest-brewery special taps.
The VIP experience, which costs $125, includes unlimited pours of 2Toms special releases and guest beer garden taps, access to the Barrel Room VIP Lounge, VIP Only specialty beer, food ticket and snacks.
General admission tickets are $35 if ordered before June 30. The ticket price includes unlimited pours of 2Toms special releases and guest beer garden taps, as well as a souvenir glass.
Designated-driver tickets are $15.
Go to OnTapTickets.com to buy tickets.
Tango to treat dads
Hotel Tango Distillery, 10212 Chestnut Plaza Drive, is treating dads this Father’s Day.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, the distillery will serve a pancake and sausage brunch. In addition, there will be an old-fashioned flight for $20 and the regular menu.
The cost is $16.99 for adults and $8.99 for children younger than 12.
Call 616-0444 for reservations.
McAlister’s Tea-cation
To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on Saturday, McAlister’s Deli is offering a Tea-cation getaway package that includes an inflatable pool and lemon wedge floatie, game and activities, bar cart, speaker, beach towel and dog bed.
Beginning Saturday, you can enter for a chance to win the package and a $500 McAlister’s gift card by being a McAlister’s Rewards member and buying a tea between National Iced Tea Day and the first day of summer, which is June 21.
The Tea-cation giveaway kicks off McAlister’s summer celebration of tea in anticipation for the 15th annual Free Tea Day, which will be July 20. On that day, customers can get a free 32-ounce cup of tea, whether it’s sweet tea, unsweetened tea or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.
Grimace’s birthday
The McDonald’s birthday party was “the” thing when I was a kid. You could wear a Ronald McDonald crown, eat cheeseburgers and play with your friends.
(Note: We’re not going to talk about just when these parties were popular.)
But McDonald’s has a different type of birthday in mind with its newest promotion. Starting Monday, McDonald’s will be celebrating Grimace’s birthday.
Grimace is one of the original McDonaldland characters, debuting in June 1971.
Guests can order the Grimace Birthday Meal – featuring a limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness. The shake features vanilla soft serve and berry flavors. The meal also comes with the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and french fries.
The celebration will help support Ronald McDonald House Charities. From Tuesday to June 14, social media users can go to McDonald’s Instagram story and share a picture of their favorite birthday memory via the “add yours” sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald’s will donate $5 to RMHC up to $200,000.
