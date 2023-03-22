There are two new vendors at Union Street Market on the Electric Works campus.
Buyamba Sandwich Co. opened Monday and will serve a variety of sandwiches, including East Coast favorites such as its take on the Philly cheesesteak. The Wiz Wit is made with shaved ribeye, onions and cheese on an Amoroso roll. The Down the Shore is made with sauteed shrimp and Old Bay seasoning on a New England roll.
The name Buyamba comes from a Ugandan word and means “to help.” It’s also the name of a small village in southern Uganda. Fort Wayne-based Ray of Hope Medical Missions has built a Maternity Center, and Empowered International plans to offer an entrepreneurial program for marginalized young adults.
The sandwich company will help provide consistent revenue to support Ray of Hope, which has programs in the United States, Uganda and Haiti.
The owners of Buyamba plan to ease into its operations at Union Street Market, 1622 Broadway. They will roll out its full menu and then expand to breakfast service next week.
Another new vendor, Grabill Amish Pastries, which is in the East Hall, offers doughnuts, cookies and other treats.
Easter brunch plans
Easter is approaching, and it’s time to start thinking about your menu. Or the menu you want to savor if you are dining out.
• Eddie Merlot’s, 1502 Illinois Road S., will serve Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. The menu will include breakfast favorites such as scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, french toast and baked goods. There will also be stations with made-to-order omelets, seafood, salad and beef tenderloin. The cost is $74 for adults and $19 for children 10 and younger. For reservations, go to eddiemerlots.com/reservation.
• Ruth’s Chris, 224 W. Wayne St., will serve Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9. The menu will include dishes such as barbecued shrimp and grits, crab cake benedict and garlic crusted halibut. The full menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well. You can make Ruth’s Chris reservations on OpenTable.com.
• Bob Evans Restaurants is offering a variety of options for guests, whether they’re looking for a place to dine in or a meal to go.
The Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast, which is packed cold, features various entrée options, including turkey and hickory-smoked ham. Each feast includes side dish choices such as mashed potatoes and green beans with ham, freshly baked rolls and a whole pie for dessert. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, which serves up to 10 people, is $149.99. A smaller to-go option serves four to eight and starts at $77.99.
The Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast serves up to 10 people and costs $154.99. The meal comes with pot roast, caramelized onions and carrots, as well as your choice of side dishes. For information and to place an order, go to bobevans.com/menu/farmhouse-feast.
Dinner at Hop River
Hop River Brewing Co. and Dash-In are collaborating on a special beer dinner.
This dinner, which will be at 6 p.m. April 24, will feature six courses at Dash-In, 814 Calhoun St., paired with Hop River beers.
Among the pairings is osso bucco served with Express Elevator. The osso bucco will feature a slow roasted veal shank with root vegetables and polenta. The Express Elevator is a Doppelbock-style beer, with notes of grape and stonefruit and a slightly hoppy finish.
The cost is $135 a person, and gratuity is included. A full menu and tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.