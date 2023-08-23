On paper, the idea for Proof might fall under the category of gastropub – a combination of an upscale eatery and a pub.

But David Tomaszewski thinks the restaurant will be more than that.

Tomaszewski, along with Will Long and their wives, is preparing to launch Proof in mid-September. Proof promises to be a must-visit destination for those seeking a delectable dining experience.

“The concept for Proof is casual upscale with an emphasis on local, handmade ingredients and elevated cocktails,” Tomaszewski says. It was inspired by his background as a chef, yet grounded by an affordable sensibility.

“We’ve been looking for the right place to run a restaurant that offers delicious, approachable, well-priced food,” he says.

Proof will operate at 1915 S. Calhoun St., which is currently home to Welch’s Ale House and was once Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits.

For lunch, patrons can try offerings such as gourmet burgers, hot sandwiches, a fresh salad bar and appetizers. At night, the restaurant will transform into a unique dining experience, with dishes that combine both familiar favorites and sophisticated selections.

Proof will boast a full bar with a selection of craft cocktails, 16 beer taps and an extensive wine list.

“Proof will also be special because it aims at a group of diners that we feel are underserved,” Tomaszewski says, “the diner that wants something local, and better, without overstatement.

“We will be in a price tier that should foster repeat business, yet still be a destination place that we can think of for those special occasions, like birthdays, engagements, and intimate celebrations.”

The restaurant’s atmosphere is set to be enhanced with updated seating arrangements and a newly designed bar top, all while maintaining the inherent charm of the space – characterized by exposed brick walls, warm wood accents, and high tin-wrapped ceilings.

There is also an outdoor patio space, complete with upgraded resin furniture crafted from recycled materials.

Proof also has an event space suitable for larger gatherings, as well as a diverse entertainment lineup including comedy shows, cabaret performances and even buskers.

Starting from its opening in the middle of September, Proof will be open to guests Tuesday through Saturday.

Tomaszewski and Long took over the space May 1, purchasing the assets and name. They are currently operating as Welch’s until the transition to Proof.

Asian spot open

There’s a new restaurant in Woodland Plaza near Dupont and Coldwater roads.

Passion Fin, 318 Woodland Plaza Run, recently hosted its grand opening.

The menu features a fusion of Japanese and Chinese offerings. You can choose from dishes such as beef with broccoli, orange chicken and chow mein. You also can go with Japanese dishes such as seaweed salad, miso soup, sushi, nigiri and specialty sushi rolls.

The basil salmon rolls feature spicy crab meat and avocado and are topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce and basil olive oil. The Pacific roll is made with lobster tempura, shrimp tempura and scallop – all inside a soybean paper. The roll is topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and masago.

Passion Fin also has a selection of beer, wine and Japanese sake.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Online orders are accepted at Passion-Fin.com.

Labor Day cookout

Copper Spoon will be hosting a Labor Day weekend cookout Sept. 2.

The downtown restaurant at 301 W. Jefferson Blvd. is teaming up with Wood Farms for the event, which will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The menu includes burgers, tri-tip sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, elite corn and apple crisp.

The cost is $35 a person and includes the choice of one Wood Farms entrée and side dishes.

For reservations, email Jodi at events@copperspoonfw.com by Sept. 1.

Pup Cups for fall

It can be hard to think about fall as the temperature continues to creep up toward the 90s. But Scooter’s Coffee is putting a fun spin on its Pup Cups for National Dog Day.

On Saturday, dogs can enjoy a free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made of all dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat and a dusting of cinnamon.

The first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store on National Dog Day also will receive a bandanna imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature Smiley logo, at participating locations while supplies last.

There are several Scooter’s Coffee locations in the region – Bluffton, Decatur, Kendallville and Wabash.

