For many families, breakfast in bed has become the go-to way to celebrate Mother’s Day. However, not everyone is a fan of this traditional treat. And by everyone, I am talking about myself.
There are the crumbs on the sheets, the fear of spilling my coffee, and then that fear realized when my overly enthusiastic Siberian husky jumps on the bed.
And while it is the thought that counts, I prefer other forms of celebration – the kind that gets everyone out of the kitchen.
Local restaurants are offering unique and exciting ways to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14, so you can give mom the delicious meal she deserves without any of the cleanup.
• Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road, will offer a brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet will include an omelet station, egg casserole, bow tie pasta with Alfredo, a carving station, pastries and desserts. The cost is $24.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 10 and younger. There will also be a full bar. For reservations, call 234-3745.
• Chops Steaks and Seafood, 6421 W Jefferson Blvd., will be open for brunch. The buffet will include prime rib, made-to-order omelets, French toast bake, hash brown casserole and fruit. Brunch will be served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations, call 436-9115
• Fortezza Coffee, 819 S. Calhoun St., is offering a “one-stop shop bundle,” which includes a bouquet of flowers from Ruby Moon Flower Farm, a card from Squakward Bird Designs and a box of pastries. The cost is $55. Pre-order by May 8; call 203-410.
• Hotel Tango Fort Wayne, 10212 Chestnut Plaza, will have a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The offerings include an omelet station, biscuits and gravy, breakfast meats, muffins and pastries. The cost is $24.99 for adults and $11.99 for ages 12 and younger. There will also be mimosa flights available. For reservations, call 616-0444.
• Ruth’s Chris, 224 W. Wayne St., will offer a brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu will include crab cake Benedict, garlic-crusted halibut and barbecued shrimp and grits. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For reservations, go to https://bit.ly/fortwayneopentable.
• Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St., will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to 3rdistilling.com for reservations.
• The Deli at Sixth and Main in Auburn is serving up something sweet – cheesecakes. Choose between vanilla bean, lemon and raspberry swirl. The cost is $30. Pickup will be May 12. Order by May 8; call 260-333-7200.
Cocktail bar earns Spirited Award
A local cocktail bar was among the regional honorees for the 17th annual Spirited Awards.
Penny Drip, a coffee shop-cocktail bar concept at 815 Lafayette St., – between Berry and Wayne streets – was among those named in the best new U.S. cocktail bar-U.S. Central category.
The cocktail menu at the downtown establishment includes classics, frozen drinks and coffee-based drinks. The Black Lagoon is made with whiskey, spiced pear liqueur, a ginger-cinnamon reduction and bitters. The Melon Green Tera High Ball has melon cordial, Thai green tea, roku gin, lime juice and midori.
The Elm in Bloomington was also in the same category.
The awards are presented by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. Judges for the Spirited Awards include bartenders, bar owners, educators and writers from across the globe.
Penny Drip and other recipients will be recognized in July during the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans.
Arcos opening set
Arcos Restaurante Mexicano has announced its opening date.
The restaurant will begin service Monday at 7510 Winchester Road. The location had been home to Bandido’s for more than 40 years. The iconic Fort Wayne restaurant closed this year.
A family-owned restaurant, Arcos is known for its freshly made guacamole, margaritas and take on Mexican food.
Arcos had operated a location on Dupont but closed it just before buying the Waynedale restaurant.
“It’s a huge blessing, and we’re excited to take Arcos down to Waynedale,” Arcos general manager Eduardo Gonzalez said in January.
The Arcos team has taken the past few months to update the space and make it their own.
