Opening day is almost here for GK Café & Provisions.
The downtown storefront for GK Baked Goods officially opens Friday, according to a post Wednesday on social media by the Downtown Improvement District. An official announcement has not been made by GK representatives.
In addition to pastries, breads and other products from the GK ovens, more than 20 local businesses will have products available in the café.
“Our team loves amplifying our community,” says Katie Jo of Affine Hospitality, which oversees GK Baked Goods and Junk Ditch Brewing Co. “With the grocery side of the cafe, we wanted to make sure we were making space on our shelves for all the amazing local growers, producers and makers.”
Products include pasta and sauce from Nicoletto’s Pasta Co., eggs from Wholesome Meadows Farm in Bluffton, and milk and butter from Small Acres Family Farm in Rome City. The coolers will have pork and beef from Wood Farms and chicken from Hoffman Organics. Other items on the shelves include popcorn, yogurt, sauce and fresh produce.
“We’re taking things slow and want to recognize that this is a totally new-to-us concept,” Dilling says. “We look forward to offering a wide variety of take-and-go or heat-and-go meal items but want to get it up and running before we deep-dive into that.”
GK Café & Provisions will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Follow @gkcafeandprovisions on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the offerings and opening.
Eatery adds Sundays
The Landing Beer Co. has expanded its hours and is now open on Sundays.
For now, the restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but there are plans to expand eventually, according to Peter Shuey, director of operations for OBICAI Restaurant Group.
“We’ll be serving our regular menu as well as our breakfast menu from Utopian Cafe/Kitchen,” he says, adding that there will be three to four featured brunch items.
This past Sunday, the Landing Beer Co. served its new “Wake Me Up” (before you go go) burger, Edison’s Pub Scramble and a hash.
In addition, a revamped menu featuring unique burgers and sandwiches will be released in the next month.
Hungry now? The Landing Beer Co. is also offering Super Bowl wings and beer packages for Sunday’s big game. You can order through www.landingbeer.com and schedule pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tea shop opens
Kung Fu Tea, the newest shop at Jefferson Pointe near Trader Joe’s, had a soft opening this week.
The shop, which has locations worldwide, offers milk teas, punches, slush drinks and seasonal offerings.
The Jefferson Pointe location is still listed as “coming soon” on the website for Kung Fu Tea.
Mardi Gras events
In case you didn’t spot the pączki at the grocery like I did, Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras celebrations are just around the corner.
Mad Anthony Brewing Co. will host its annual crawfish boil at its 2002 Broadway location. Beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 21, you can order from a special Cajun and Creole style menu, along with drink specials.
From 6:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 21, Deer Park Irish Pub will celebrate with zydeco music, king cake and Abita Brewing beer from Louisiana. In addition, Deer Park will be serving jambalaya, muffaletta sandwiches and pączki. Deer Park is at 1530 Leesburg Road.
Do you want one last treat before the season of Lent? Zinnia’s Bakehouse is taking pre-orders for its popular beignets, king cakes and pączki. Beignets will be $5 for four. The king cake, available in cinnamon-sugar or cream cheese, is $30. Pączkis will be available in four flavors and cost $2.25 each. Call or text 260-485-4765 to order. Pick-up will be available Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 at 236 E. Wayne St.
Later bagels at PFWStudents, faculty and staff at Purdue Fort Wayne now have an extra hour to purchase food and coffee from Einstein Bros. Bagels on the ground floor of Kettler Hall.
Starting this week, Einstein Bros. will be open until 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday when the campus is open.
Popular grab-n-go options and sliced bagels that can be toasted on site will be available during the extra hour of operation. All menu items will continue to be sold starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday during the fall and spring semesters.
Chili at Deer Park
Deer Park Irish Pub will host its annual chili cook-off Feb. 19.
The event from 1 to 4 p.m. will benefit Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry.
To compete, bring a slow cooker of your best chili. Others joining in the fun and participating in the judging are asked to bring non-perishable food items.
Grill updates menu
Flat Top Grill, which has a location at Jefferson Pointe, is celebrating the new year with a refreshed menu that includes limited-time offerings.
Sunday through March 19, Flat Top’s guests can enjoy Dr. Praeger’s Veggie Bowl, featuring Dr. Praeger’s plant-based “chicken” protein and hand-chopped fresh veggies, served on steamed white rice or cauliflower rice.
Other new menu items include Creamy Crab Rangoon Dip made with whipped cheese, shredded crab and green onion and served with grilled roti bread and sweet and sour sauce. For dessert, there’s Butter-Toasted Poundcake, which features Yuzu marmalade cream cheese, raspberry, caramel, chocolate and mint.
Around town
• Lucile’s BBQ has closed its Maplecrest Road location. The restaurant at 9011 Lima Road is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
• Mad Anthony Brewing’s Lake City Taphouse in Warsaw is temporarily closed for renovations.
• The Lighthouse Food Bank and Skyline Chili have partnered this month. People can bring a donation of canned goods, paper products or non-perishable food items to Skyline Chili, 4021 Ice Way, during regular business to receive a free Skyline cheese coney.
• Now through March 5, Tim Hortons is serving a couple new coffee drinks and a doughnut. The vanilla-flavored cream cold brew features a chocolate cold foam. There is also a vanilla-flavored latte with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle. The chocolate and vanilla doughnut is a chocolate ring donut dipped in chocolate fondant and hand drizzled with vanilla flavored fondant.
