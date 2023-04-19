Bo Gonzalez is back. Like, really back.
With a unique concept, carefully curated wine menu, and commitment to the ’07 neighborhood, Gonzalez is poised to bring a taste of Spain to the city with his new restaurant – Bravas Rincon.
Gonzalez began with a hot dog cart a dozen years ago, moving onto a food truck and then opening Bravas on Fairfield. But in 2020, when things seemed uncertain for the food industry, he made the difficult decision to close the restaurant and rethink his business.
“I feel so lucky to get to have another shot at this,” Gonzalez says. “I am so grateful for the time off as it allowed me to really focus on what the dream is, and I feel like this is the restaurant we always wanted to create.
“It’s special.”
The menu features fan-favorite burgers, bocadillos (sandwiches), salads and tapas. The Jamon Serrano is made with Spanish-cured ham, mahon cheese and pan con tomate on a baguette. The sandwich can be served hot or cold. The PB Burger features house peanut butter, bacon, white cheddar and pickled jalapeños.
The Spanish influence is particularly evident on the tapas menu, with dishes such as marinated olives, Spanish tortilla and Jamon Serrano (Spanish-cured ham plate).
“We also have a really thoughtful wine menu consisting of all Spanish wines and two from a winemaker that is from the same region in Spain where Dad’s side of the family is from,” Gonzalez says.
“In addition, the restaurant will have a beer list and we have three beers on draft.”
The restaurant, 3416 Fairfield Ave., seats about 70 people, including the outdoor patio. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“Bravas is a family-run small business and we would appreciate any and all grace that the city can show us as we figure out this new space. It could evolve and change a bit here,” Gonzalez says. “We are trying to keep our minds open and really work hard to be a great neighborhood restaurant for the ’07 as we think it’s a super special place to live.”
Yats now open
Yats, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for Cajun Creole cuisine, has officially opened its doors at Jefferson Pointe in the former Motherhood Maternity space.
Indianapolis-based Yats has gained a dedicated following for its menu that features a variety of Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes such as jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, and étouffée.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Guadalupe’s No. 4
Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill, a locally owned and family-operated fast-casual restaurant, has opened its fourth location in Georgetown Square.
Owned by the Schindler family, Guadalupe’s is known for its authentic Mexican flavors and commitment to using fresh ingredients.
The Georgetown Square restaurant is in the space previously occupied by Bandido’s. After spending much of 2022 battling cancer, Jimmie Schindler II closed the last Bandido’s restaurant and shifted the focus to Guadalupe’s.
The recipes at Guadalupe’s are crafted by Chef Carlos Zepeda, originally from Silao Guanajuato, Mexico.
Menu items include burritos, bowls, tacos and nachos. Customers can create their perfect combination, choosing from proteins like barbacoa, chicken, steak and tofu.
Around town
• Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St., is hosting an Earth Day brunch. The event will begin at noon Saturday.
• There’s a new vendor at Union Street Market in Electric Works. Gibli Middle Eastern Fare offers a variety of dishes including falafel, kabobs, salad and hummus.
• Food truck season is nearly here. The Impact Center’s Food Trucks Mondays will begin May 1 with a resource fair. The trucks will be ready for service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Blvd.
• Howie’s on Hamilton, 3950 E. Bellefontaine Road in Hamilton, is preparing to open its patio and tiki bar for the season. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. May 12.
