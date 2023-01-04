Want the scoop on some of the sweetest news this year? A popular Ohio-based ice cream shop has plans to expand to Fort Wayne.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open in southwest Fort Wayne in early 2023. According to a social media post, the shop will be on Illinois Road.
There are 200 Handel’s flavors, and there are 50 on rotation at each location. The ice cream is made in single batches daily at each store.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream got its start in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio. Alice Handel began making ice cream using fruit from her garden and personal recipes. Since then, Handel’s is now in 10 states. There are several shops in the Indianapolis area.
The company did not respond to a request for comment by deadline for this column, but we’ll have more details when they are available.
New Guadalupe’s locale
A third location for the locally owned Guadalupe’s has opened on the city’s north side.
Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant owned by the Schindler family. The restaurant offers build-your-own entrees, such as burritos, tacos and nachos. Protein options include chicken, barbacoa, chorizo, carnitas and tofu.
The new restaurant is at 545 E. Dupont Road. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Guadalupe’s has locations at 10345 Illinois Road and 10364 Leo Road. A fourth location is expected to open in Georgetown Square this year.
Arcos on Dupont closingArcos Restaurante Mexicano announced on social media that it will be closing its Dupont Road location.
The last day for service at 2868 E. Dupont Road is Saturday, according to the post.
However, the owners plan to move to a new location.
Keep an eye on this column for details!
Around town
• Black Canyon restaurant, 1509 W. Dupont Road, is hosting a Woodford Reserve Private Barrel dinner. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The five-course meal will feature a cocktail pairing, and it will cost $80. Tickets are available at the restaurant.
• Eddie Merlot’s, 1502 Illinois Road S., is hosting a Far Niente wine pairing dinner.
The event, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26, will feature a five-course tasting menu. Courses, such as duck confit and veal medallions, will be paired with Far Niente wines.
The cost is $130 a person. For tickets, go to www.eddiemerlots.com/fort-wayne and scroll down to the section about the dinner.
