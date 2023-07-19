Cortney Carpenter, executive chef at Three Rivers Distilling Co., gave her crew a challenge. She wanted them to choose a cuisine and create a three-course dinner.
Carpenter called the challenge Engage and Encourage, and it is now a dinner series at the Wallace Street distillery. Not only did the process engage and encourage her staff but the people who purchased tickets for the events.
“(The cooks) did all the research. They wrote the recipes and then costed them out to get a profitable ticket price,” Carpenter says. “The rest of us are the cook’s support staff for the dinner.”
The next event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday when the team will be supporting Corey Gregory-Robinson on a menu that features a tour of Italy, with a focus on recipes that go back to basics. Gregory-Robinson also worked with bartending staff to come up with complimentary cocktails for each course.
“The first dinner we did went really well!” Carpenter says. “Everyone was mingling and chatting with each other as we did the dinner family style at one long table to encourage conversation.”
A third Engage and Encourage dinner will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The theme will be Burmese cuisine, and Chloe Wetzel is creating the menu for the event.
Tickets for each event are $75 a person at 3rdistilling.com.
Carpenter says Three Rivers Distilling is also planning several themed dinners before igloo season.
Among the offerings will be a “Harry Potter” Great Hall Feast and possibly a “Hunger Games” evening.
Local Food Week
More than 30 businesses and farms from around the region are preparing for the fourth annual Local Food Week.
Presented by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, this 10-day event kicks off July 28 with farm tours, cooking demonstrations and even a scavenger hunt.
This regionwide event provides an opportunity for people to connect with those who grow, sell and serve local food. There are more than 80 tours during the event, according to Janet Katz, founding director.
Among the events for Local Food Week are a farmhouse brewery tour and farm-to-fork tasting at E Brewing Company at Esterline Farms in South Whitley; a How We Grow Vegetables tour at Berry Hill Farm in North Manchester; and vegetable fermentation workshop at Beyond Able Commissary Kitchen, 6722 E. State Blvd.
The fermentation workshop is at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 and does require pre-registration, as do many other events. But there is no cost with most events.
Other events include tours at the Allen County Extension Office, an Incredible Edible Food Hunt at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and demonstrations at Union Street Market.
For information and a complete schedule, go to www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2023.
JA event scheduled
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, will host its Wine & Beer Festival on July 28 at Parkview Field.
This tasting event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy unlimited samples of beer, wine, cider and spirits from more than 35 vendors. There will also be live music, an online auction and an opportunity to enter to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Bourbon.
VIP tickets are $100, which includes an extra hour to enjoy exclusive tastings and cuisine in the VIP suite.
Premium tickets are available for $65 and general admission tickets are $45. Tickets and full event details are listed at WineAndBeerFestival.com.
Hop River medals
Hop River Brewing Co. recently took home a medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
The U.S. Open Beer Championship is the third-largest beer brewing competition in the United States with an average of 600 breweries entering the competition.
Hop River’s Express Elevator won bronze in the Strong Bock/Doppelbock category.
Two other Indiana breweries were recognized among the top 10 overall breweries – Flix Brewhouse in Carmel and Sun King Brewery, which has several locations in the state.
Around town
• Handel’s Ice Cream will open its second Fort Wayne location Thursday. The scoop shop, which will offer 48 flavors each day, will be at 1808 W. Dupont Road. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
• Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road, will host a My Big Fat Greek Gyro Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. You will be able to drive through the parking lot to pick up a gyro, as well as options including Greek fries and loukoumades.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.