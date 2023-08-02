Every ingredient in a beer serves a purpose. Barley is often a key ingredient to a stout like Starlight, giving it a dark coffee color.
The beer, which is brewed by Junk Ditch’s head brewer, Todd Stone, recently won third place at the Indiana Brewers’ Cup competition for the second year in a row.
“It really shows that we are consistently making that beer very well,” Stone says.
To make Starlight, Stone adapted the recipe from another award-winning stout – Tsar bomba, which won a silver medal a few years ago.
“It was a great beer but I wanted it in a higher (alcohol by volume) category, so I made that a bigger beer,” Stone says. “But I also adapted the recipe at the same time to lower the ABV to make Starlight, since it was such a great balanced recipe.”
Junk Ditch Brewing Co. was among several local breweries recognized at the competition, which takes place annually at the Indiana State Fair.
Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St., won first place in the Belgian Strong Ale category with its Angel’s Paw. One Eyed Ian received third place in the Pale British Ale category.
Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway, took home first place in fruit beer with Pineapple Tart.
In the wood-aged beer category, 2Toms Brewing Co. on North Wells Street won third for its Dark Necessity – Willett Rye.
Gnometown Brewing Co., 118 W. Columbia St., received third in Other American Ale for 1st Time Amber.
Stone says participating in competitions like the Indiana Brewers’ Cup can help brewers get valuable feedback on recipes “so you know where you can improve or what you are doing well.”
“Not winning awards doesn’t necessarily mean you aren’t making good beer, but I like the confirmation that we are making good stuff,” Stone says. “It’s a bit of a ‘cherry on top.’ ”
New Haven spot reopening
After renovations, a New Haven restaurant will reopen this week with a new look and new name.
The 330 Bar & Grill, which is at 330 Entrance Drive in Lincoln Plaza, will begin service at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The menu for the restaurant, formerly 330 Barbecue, includes sandwiches, pizza rolls, Italian fare and hickory-smoked, Tennessee-style dinners. Diners can order dishes such as smoked meatloaf, beef brisket sandwich and lasagna.
The restaurant also offers carryout for groups of four, eight and 12. There are event rooms for on-site gatherings.
Hours will be 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
O’Charley’s school deals
As back-to-school season kicks into gear and kids return to the classroom, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is offering several promotions in August to celebrate teachers and support busy families.
Now through Aug. 14, teachers and school staff with valid ID will receive a free regular appetizer.
The offer is valid at all O’Charley’s locations.
To help busy families get back to school, O’Charley’s is offering $25 Chicken Tender or Chicken Alfredo Family-Style Meals To Go, Monday through Thursday, for the month of August.
Lee’s heats up mac ’n’ cheese
Nashville hot chicken is, well, hot. A new dish at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is capitalizing on the trend.
The Nashville Hot Macaroni and Cheese Bowl extends Lee’s Nashville Hot flavor line, which launched with the Nashville hot chicken sandwich. This new item features chicken strips tossed in chili pepper, plus savory spices of the Nashville Hot flavor that are all topped on creamy macaroni and cheese.
The Nashville hot macaroni and cheese bowl is available for a limited time at participating locations.
