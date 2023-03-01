The Landing Beer Co. has a new name and a new partner.
Starting this week, the restaurant on the Landing will be known as GnomeTown Brewing Co. on The Landing. The brewing company is working with ObiCai Restaurant Group, which operates BakerStreet, The Hoppy Gnome and Proximo. The original GnomeTown Brewing has operated alongside Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry St., since 2016.
In a social media post, the restaurant shared that the goal is to “grow the longer-existing brand” of everyone involved.
Customers can expect an updated menu with the partnership. A message seeking more details was not answered by deadline for this column; we will share more information when it is available.
St. Patrick’s events starting early
Are you ready to get out your favorite green shirt and channel your inner Irish person?
Area restaurants are preparing for their annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities, with some kicking off as early as this weekend.
• As part of the Downtown Wabash First Fridays event, you can take part in the Leprechaun-Con Bar Crawl. Bar crawlers are invited to come dressed in green and follow the bar crawl map for St. Patrick’s Day-inspired drinks, food and shopping deals. Once completed, bar crawlers can turn their completed stamping maps into the Downtown Wabash Inc. office at 189 S. Miami St. to enter for a chance to win a holiday-themed gift basket.
Participants include the Market Street Grill, JoJo’s Olfactory & Co., 4 Partners in Crime, Moon Dog, Charley Creek Inn: Wine & Cheese Bar and The Franklin Mobile Bar.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
• Henry’s Restaurant will be open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. The lunch menu at the 536 W. Main St. restaurant will feature a corned beef and cabbage plate, Irish lamb stew and Santa Fe veggie sandwich. The full menu will be available beginning at 4 p.m.
• Deer Park Irish Pub will host its Clover Classic from March 16 to 18.
Events will kick off at 5:30 p.m. March 16 with the traditional lowering and tapping of the Gilded Green Beer Barrel, and the day’s festivities will end with Irish Session music from the Ragtag Bunch.
On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the tent will open at 9 a.m. Festivities include live music, traditional Irish Road Bowling and the People’s Shamrock Parade.
As for the food options, there will be several food trucks including Hawkins’ Famous Fish, Big Apple Pizza and Matt’s Hitchin Kitchen, the latter of which will serve Reuben corned beef.
You must be 21 or older to attend, and there will be a $5 cover charge.
Taste of Roanoke gets underway
From pizza to pub tacos, the Taste of Roanoke will showcase the city’s dining options.
The Taste of Roanoke is a 12-day dining event that kicks off today. Roanoke restaurants will offer special tasting menus and dining deals.
There are a dozen participants including the Copper Still, Game On! Virtual Sports Lounge, Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Joseph Decuis, Joseph Decuis Emporium and Trubble Public House.
At Jebi’s, 235 N. Main St., guests can enjoy 20% off new menu items or try the dessert nachos.
The Local Saloon, which recently opened at 4162 E. Station Road, will have a two-for-$40 deal. You can choose an appetizer, two entrees and enjoy a slice of cheesecake. Entrees include a buffalo chicken flatbread, bourbon barrel burger and jumbo coconut shrimp basket.
For more information, go to discoverroanoke.org/events/tasteofroanoke.
Details announced for city food tours
The owners of Fort Wayne Food Tours are gearing up for the 2023 season.
This year’s tours will include stops at four locally owned restaurants – Don Hall’s Gashouse, The Hoppy Gnome, GnomeTown Brewing on the Landing and Country Heritage in the Ash Building. Tickets are $70 per person for the walking tour, which will be on select Saturdays from April 29 through early October.
Participants can expect to try fare from each of the restaurants while enjoying a 11/4-mile loop around downtown. The 31/2-hour tours include historic, architectural, artistic and cultural commentary.
Private tours are available, as well as e-certificates. For additional information and tour booking, go to www.fortwaynefoodtours.com.
Around town
• Opening dates are starting to pop up for seasonal ice cream shops. The Stand Coneys and Ice Cream, 5200 Bluffton Road, will open for the season on Tuesday. Zesto Ice Cream, 6218 St. Joe Center Road, will open March 8.
• Hartland Winery was awarded a silver medal at the Texas International Wine Competition for its 2022 Estate Grown LaCrescent dry white wine. Results for the judging were released Monday. The competition, which “features highly educated world-renowned judges who travel the world exploring and sharing the latest trends in wine,” is one of several competitions that the winery will enter. LaCrescent is available in the winery tasting room in Ashley. Go to hartlandwinery.com or call 260-587-3301 for hours and more details.
• Renovation is underway for a shared commercial kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road. A and J Kitchen will be available for rent either hourly or monthly for any food business that needs a board of health-approved commercial kitchen space. An opening date has not been set, but tours are available for prospective clients. Email aandjkitchen59@gmail.com for more information.
