Landing Zone Coffee and Co. in Waynedale is set to reopen Oct. 6 after temporarily closing operations.
The crew at the coffee shop took time to regroup after its partnership with Hello Sunshine Bakery ended. The bakery closed at the end of August.
But Landing Zone owner Brent Belote was committed to serving quality coffee and the Waynedale neighborhood. And a new partnership will not only allow the reopening of the Landing Zone but also expanded offerings.
Baker Jen Netting, who is a fixture at local farmers markets, will be bringing her recipes to the shop at 2612 Lower Huntington Road.
The shop will continue to offer coffee, espresso drinks, soda, donuts, muffins, brownies and cookies. There might be new additions, too, such as boba tea.
DeBrand apples touted
As summer comes to an end, the team at DeBrand Fine Chocolates begins to start fielding calls and emails about one thing – their famous caramel apples.
But this year, the local chocolatier has seen an increase in inquiries about the seasonal treat.
The October issue of Food Network Magazine highlighted DeBrand and its caramel apples, which typically weigh between one and two pounds and serve up to 12 people. The apples were a part of a feature that encouraged readers to hit the road and try some of the country’s best apple treats.
According to Cecelia Fyfe, who works in the public relations department at DeBrand, the company knew it could potentially be featured.
“They reached out to us about potentially featuring our Giant Caramel Apples,” Fyfe says. “We’re so excited to be featured in Food Network.”
The apples are a fall tradition, Fyfe says. They are made with tart Granny Smith apples, which are typically sourced from the state of Washington. The apples are encased in a thick layer of caramel and then covered with either milk or dark chocolate. Varieties feature pecan halves or whole almonds.
The caramel apples are guaranteed to be in store by Oct. 1, but DeBrand will post on social media as soon as they’re out.
“We wait for Mother Nature to bring the new crop and then we start dipping the caramel apples right away,” Fyfe says.
“We make sure our kitchen schedule is cleared and we’re ahead on production, because that’s pretty much all we do for all of October!”
Sweets in Wabash
From decadent chocolates to cakes, there will be a variety of treats at Wabash’s first Sweet Treats Festival.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, local confectionery suppliers, chocolatiers and dessert artisans will offer a variety of treats and samples such as cupcakes, cheesecake bites, caramel mocha brownies, fall cookies, green tea sweets, gourmet chocolates, chocolate nuts and retro candy.
The event will take place at the Charley Creek Inn, 111 W. Market St., in Wabash.
Featured vendors include Kneadful Things, Psalm 81 Sweets, Jen’s Custom Cakes and More, Deb’s Buttercream Dreams, Just Desserts by Wendy, Yumie’s Bakery and Charley Creek Inn’s Ice Cream & Candy Shoppe.
Tickets for the event are $5. Go to www.charleycreekinn.com/events/wabash/sweet-treats-festival, or purchase at the door.
Pie party in LaGrange
Main Street LaGrange will host a pie party Nov. 11 in downtown LaGrange.
The event will feature a variety of pie-related activities.
The Best Pie Contest starts at 1 p.m. at Fireside Craft Burgers and Brews, 101 S. Detroit St. The entry fee is $25, and the first place prize is $300. There will be a $5 door charge to sample and judge each pie.
The Fried Pie Donut Eating Contest will take place at 2 p.m. at Fireside. There is a $15 entry fee to compete, and the prize is $150.
The Pie Public Official auction begins at 3:30 p.m. at Linder’s Tavern on Main, 211 S. Detroit St. This is an opportunity to bid on throwing a pie at local public officials. A silent auction will also be taking place.
All proceeds from the party will be used to buy solar charging benches for the LaGrange County Courthouse grounds.
To learn more about the party, follow the event on Main Street LaGrange Inc.’s Facebook page. Registration forms for the Best Pie Contest and Pie Eating Contest can be found on Facebook or by emailing Jenny Landez at jlandez@lagrangecounty.org.
O’Charley’s adds Southern flavors
O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar has announced a collaboration with singer-songwriter Sarah Darling for her new song, “Born in Nashville (and it Shows).”
The song is an homage to O’Charley’s Southern-inspired menu, including its famous chicken tenders and pies.
The collaboration with Darling began as part of the 50th AnnO’versary celebration, which saw the return of the restaurant’s “Free Pie Wednesday.”
In addition to Free Pie Wednesday, O’Charley’s is offering a “$5 Pit Stop” promotion, which includes chicken tenders, fries and a Coke for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing driver finishes in the top 5.
There is also the “Tackle Some Tenders” promotion, offering chicken tenders and fries for just $7 on Thursdays and Saturdays during college football season.
Around town
UNIQ BBQ & SHA• BU, 6045 Stellhorn Road, received approval to begin using its Korean barbecue table. The table was a part of the restaurant’s original concept but UNIQ faced challenges getting a permit. Reservations for the table are encouraged. Call 255-6869.
• There’s a new restaurant in Auburn. Champ’s Nashville Hot Chicken recently opened at 1114 W. Seventh St. The menu includes chicken tenders, wings, Nashville chicken sandwiches and pork tenderloin. The restaurant also serves breakfast, including its chicken and waffle sandwich. Hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
• The Zesto locations at 6218 St. Joe Center Road and 5740 Falls Drive will close for the season Sept. 24. The Broadway location will close Sunday.
