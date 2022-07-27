The organizers of Local Food Week have unveiled the lineup of events and participants.
Local Food Week is a 10-day event that puts a spotlight on northeast Indiana’s farms, markets, artisan food producers, restaurants and other businesses.
This year’s Local Food Week will begin Friday and run through Aug. 7.
Thirty organizations and businesses are going to host more than 70 events, from composting coffee to using local ingredients at home.
Among the participants are award-winning chef Aaron Butts, Lunar Infusions kombucha brewery and Eel River Bison Ranch.
As part of Local Food Week, Rowdy Rooster Artisan Meats will celebrate its grand opening. The celebration will include a tour of Rowdy Rooster, 3660 U.S. 33 N. in Churubusco, and charcuterie samples and offerings from Hop River Brewing and Ambrosia Orchard. The event is for those ages 21 and older. Search for the event on Eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
For more information about Local Food Week and a full schedule, go to www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2022.
Wine honor for Decuis
Joseph Decuis was recently recognized by Wine Spectator for its wine selection and cuisine.
As part of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, Wine Spectator recognizes the best restaurants for wine. There were 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries internationally listed among the magazine’s honorees.
According to Wine Spectator, Joseph Decuis has more than 400 wines available, and its strengths are wines from California, France and Italy.
2 new Guadalupe’s sitesGuadalupe’s has announced that it will be opening two more locations on the city’s north side.
The restaurants will be in the Dupont Village shopping center near Coldwater Road and in the Leo Crossing shopping center. The original Guadalupe’s is at 10345 Illinois Road.
The fast-casual restaurant chain offers burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and salads. Customers can choose their protein and toppings.
While there is no opening date, the Dupont Road location is expected to open in early fall.
Bravas looks ahead
In an email newsletter, Bravas shared an update about its plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Fairfield Avenue.
The team shared that construction should begin in the near future.
“It’s been a long time coming and we still have a few more hoops to jump through before we can truly start to celebrate,” the team shares.
Bravas plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign to help secure the project and break ground. Inflation and building costs have affected the budget for the project.
Lee’s helps charity
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is joining GiftAMeal to help provide 75,000 meals in communities over the next year.
GiftAMeal is an app that helps restaurant owners and diners give back. With each photo taken on the app, GiftAMeal makes a donation to Operation Food Search to cover the cost of delivering 1.2 pounds of food (1 meal) to over 300 local pantries.
Lee’s will be the app’s largest restaurant partner. Nearly 1 million meals have been provided by GiftAMeal since it began in 2015.
For Lee’s customers, they can download the app and snap a photo of any Lee’s dish. Guests can also provide additional meals by sharing photos via their social media accounts.
“With our goal of 75,000 meals generated through the program over the next year, we’re proud Lee’s will be the biggest supporter and partner GiftAMeal has to date,” says Dan Sokolik, Lee’s vice president of marketing, in a news release.
“Giving our guests a chance to make a real difference where they live, at no cost to them other than the time it takes to snap a phone pic through the GiftAMeal app, will be another way we can make a positive difference in the communities we serve.”
To learn more about GiftAMeal and to download the app, go to www.giftameal.com. To find a Lee’s location near you, go to www.leesfamousrecipe.com.
