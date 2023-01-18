Jimmie Schindler III is having the best day ever. And, yesterday was the best day ever, too.
The owner of Bandidos and Guadalupe’s restaurants is almost hopelessly optimistic. After spending eight months bed-ridden following a cancer diagnosis in 2021, he’s back to work and looking toward the future of his business.
“It’s tough to shift gears but I have to do what’s best and what’s best for the employees,” Schindler says.
Schindler is struggling with neuropathy in his feet, and it’s painful to stand on his feet too long – something necessary at a full-service restaurant. “I physically can’t do it anymore,” he says.
Instead, his business will focus on operating and growing the Guadalupe’s brand.
Employees from the Bandidos at Glenbrook Commons were introduced to that location’s new owners, a couple who plan to operate it as a full-service restaurant called Cactus Grille. Some might decide to work there, while others have moved to Guadalupe’s.
And while the last Bandidos location's building, 7510 Winchester Road, is for sale, the restaurant will operate there for the foreseeable future, Schindler says.
He notes he has been looking for some time to get out of the real estate business and focus on leasing properties. There is the possibility that someone could buy the Winchester property, and Bandidos would continue to operate there.
Late last year, it was announced that the East State Boulevard restaurant would close and be rebranded as Guadalupe’s. That location could still open this month or in February, Schindler says.
A Guadalupe’s location, the third for Schindler, recently opened at 545 E. Dupont Road. Schindler hopes to add two to three Guadalupe’s restaurants each year as he looks toward the future.
It’s a hopeful future, too, he says.
Schindler’s cancer is now in remission, and he says doctors are optimistic about his prognosis. There’s about a 5% chance his cancer could return, he says.
“Fort Wayne has been so supportive of my family and of our business,” he says. “I am so humbled by all of the support.”
GK Cafe getting close
There might not be an opening date – yet – but the team at GK Cafe and Provisions is busily working at the downtown spot.
The bakery will offer GK Baked Goods, such as breads, pastries and – yes – cinnamon rolls. There will also be handcrafted beverages, as well as a curated grocery highlighting local farmers and producers.
“We are excited to create an ever-evolving space for the community to draw them closer one cinnamon roll at a time!” owner Grace Kelly May says.
The space, which features modern decor and bar style seating, will focus on serving customers.
“We will continue to bake remotely, but will have fresh baked bread and pastries delivered every morning before opening,” Kelly May says.
The bakery has been in the works for nearly two years, with signage posted in the Metro Building in March 2021.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout fans, it’s time to start your orders.
Cookie sales will begin Friday for the annual cookie program. But if you just can’t wait, the newest cookie flavor is available online.
Raspberry Rally, with its chocolate coating, looks like it could be related to the Thin Mint. But on the inside is a thin, crispy raspberry-flavored cookie.
Cookies will cost $5 per package, and gluten-free varieties are $6. The sale continues through March 20.
There are several ways to purchase cookies. You can visit a Girl Scout Cookie booth. Go to www.girlscouts.org, click on “Cookies” and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. You will see dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area.
You can also order online via the Digital Cookie platform.
Or, go (somewhat) old school and reach out to a Girl Scout and tell her you want to buy cookies from her online.
To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, go to www.gsnim.org.
Cooking abroad
Hospitality Administration students at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne students competed Friday in the school’s annual European Competition.
Seven students won scholarships for a trip to Italy where they will study culinary arts this spring. They are Grant Wolfe, Natalie Wright, Ashlyn Young, Isabelle Sims, Maggie Becraft, Esther Powers and Kattia Tarnow.
Ten students participated in the contest. Culinary students prepared a meal with appetizer, entree and dessert. Baking students prepared items including plated chocolate and fruit desserts, yeast bread and rolls, and a decorated cake.
After the winning students’ trip, they will create a menu for this year’s “A Reason to Taste” fundraiser. Money raised will fund scholarships for the trips.
“I’ve never done anything like this before and appreciate getting the chance to compete,” Maggie Becraft says in a news release. “Going to Italy was always something that I dreamed about, but I never knew I’d get to experience it while also learning new things about a subject I love. I think the fact that Ivy Tech offers opportunities like this for us is amazing.”
Bob Evans heats up
Bob Evans Restaurants is bringing a Nashville kick to its menu with its new Dang Hot Chicken.
Timely, too, as the National Restaurant Association listed “Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Chicken Sandwiches 3.0” (fried chicken with spicy and sweet-heat fusion flavors) as the No. 2 food trend for 2023.
Available as a dinner, Family Meal to Go or a sandwich, Dang Hot Chicken features fried chicken topped with Dang Hot Sauce.
