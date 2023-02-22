The owners of Lucille’s BBQ are breathing new life into the former Kaysan’s 5th Down.
The bar and grill, which had a 40-year history in the city, closed in January 2022. But the restaurant at 5830 Challenger Parkway – in Washington Plaza next to Cracker Barrel – is now the Job Site Bar and Grill.
Job Site, which has a construction theme, had a soft opening last week. The menu includes Ground Breakers (aka appetizers), wings, burgers, sandwiches and salads.
The Drawing Board burger has a half-pound patty, french fries, queso and cheese between Texas toast. You can also choose from one of three po’boy varieties.
The bar will open at 11 a.m. daily, but closing time will vary as the owners settle into the business.
Korean spot at market
There’s a new tenant at Union Street Market in the Electric Works campus.
Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant partnered with Chapman Brewing Co. to open in the new food hall.
The menu will include dishes such as bulgogi, bibimbap and kimchi. Seoul Garden will also be offering Chapman Brewing Co. drinks and merchandise.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The Seoul Garden restaurant on Coliseum Boulevard closed in September for rebranding and renovations. In a social media post, the owners shared that they “will be opening again soon to better serve you and the Fort Wayne community.”
The original location will remain closed for the time being.
Monroeville pizzeria
Jessica Dixon has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years. And this year is the year that she and her family will become restaurant owners.
The Dixon family announced they are new owners of Patriot Pizzeria in Monroeville.
“We are grateful for this opportunity and new adventure for our family,” Jessica Dixon says. “We look forward to serving your community and providing amazing food, using quality ingredients, in a fun atmosphere, with a rock star team.”
A date for the reopening has not been announced.
The restaurant was put up for sale in October.
Vietnamese dinner
Banh Mi Pho Shop on Fairfield Avenue is hosting a six-course dinner featuring its take on Vietnamese cuisine.
Among the dishes featured will be Goi Bap Chuoi, a salad with banana flower, kohlrabi, purple cabbage, watermelon radish and pork belly. Pho cuon features chicken with a pho marinade and bean sprouts wrapped in a rice sheet. Dessert will be homemade taro ice cream with fried banana and coconut shreds.
The dinner will be 6 p.m. March 9. Cost is $70 a person, which includes three cocktails. For tickets, call the restaurant at 745-4388.
Edible books
The Edible Book Festival returns to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s North Campus in April after a two-year hiatus.
Members of the community are invited to create edible “books” to be displayed at the festival, then eaten by festival attendees. The dishes are based on a book, book title, or pun of a book title. There will be winners in the categories of best design, funniest interpretation and best tasting.
Registration is due by March 24 at https://library.ivytech.edu/ebf. The festival is noon to 2 p.m. April 3.
Around town
• In honor of National Margarita Day, Conner’s Rooftop is offering specials today on this tequila cocktail. Varieties include classic, spicy, bubbly and coconut. The spot at 223 W. Jefferson Blvd. is open from 5 to 11 p.m. today.
• The “Egg Crack, Give Back” fundraiser at Bob Evans is back. This initiative supports agricultural education and innovation among America’s future farmers. For every Farmer’s Choice breakfast ordered at participating locations on Thursday, Bob Evans will donate $1 to the National FFA Organization, up to $15,000.
