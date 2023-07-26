Moo-Over is getting ready for its close-up.
The plant-based ice crème shop in Columbia City was selected to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants, a national media company that highlights small, one-of-a-kind restaurants.
“We had to complete a series of interviews in order to be selected for this feature,” owner Julie Hurd says. “ABR selected us for our uniqueness – we are the only dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan dessert shop in Indiana. Everything is made in-house.”
Filming for the segment will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, and customers are invited to visit the shop at 207 W. Van Buren St. Attendees may be filmed and interviewed by the production crew, Hurd says.
The video shoot will focus on a few of Moo-Over’s desserts and will also highlight why Hurd started Moo-Over.
Moo-Over opened in 2020. The menu features dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan items including a variety of ice crème flavors, sundaes, shakes, brownies, cookies, pies and more.
ABR can be viewed on its YouTube channel and highlights restaurants on its popular Facebook page. It focuses on small, unique restaurants with the goal of increasing awareness and helping them grow.
“We are excited to bring the spotlight to our shop and to Columbia City,” Hurd says. “We want to show people that they do have a choice for great-tasting, homemade desserts that are allergy-friendly.”
An air date will be announced on Moo-Over’s Facebook page.
Spyro’s rebranding
Spyro’s restaurant will soon have a new name but much of what customers love will stay the same.
The restaurant will be rebranded as Breakfast Clubb II, a change that will take place over the next few weeks.
While the name will change, the menu and staff will stay the same.
“Thank you for the years of support and thank you for your understanding during this rebranding and name change,” a post on Spyro’s Facebook page says.
Ownership of Spyro’s, 6455 W. Jefferson Blvd., changed hands in July 2022. An eventual name change was reported in this column last year.
The original Breakfast Clubb restaurant is at 3232 St. Joe Road. It was formerly a Cosmos location.
Around town
On Friday, you can get a free dessert at participating Wings Etc. Grill & Pub locations when you present a valid 2023 state park or campsite pass and a photo ID.
Wendy’s is introducing a new item to its coffee lineup – the Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The drink combines cold brew coffee with Wendy’s Frosty creamer. There are three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and caramel.
Just in time for National Chicken Wing Day, Wing Stop will debut its latest menu item – a collaboration with hip-hop star Latto. The Latto Meal, which costs $26.99, will come with 21 wings, two dips and one large fry. The wings are made with a lemon-herb dry rub. It will be available for a limited time beginning Saturday.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.