Fort Wayne restaurants and Visit Fort Wayne are preparing for what is shaping up to be a record-setting event.
Savor Fort Wayne, which features 12 days of dining specials, will kick off Jan. 18. And this year, more than 70 restaurants are slated to participate – the most ever, according to Kristen Guthrie, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Fort Wayne.
During the event, restaurants offer special menu items and three-course pairings. Some restaurants will also offer outdoor dining and carry-out options.
“This is our 10th anniversary, and I think the menus and restaurants are going to be more fun and creative than ever,” Guthrie says.
New participants include the Local Apple Cart. The Electric Works resident will offer lunch for two for $22. The menu includes Nathan’s hot dogs with a choice of toppings, soda and dessert. Local Apple Cart will also serve up two boozy ice cream float options. Angry Orchard cider will be paired with boozy caramel ice cream, and Irish cream stout will be poured over its Lucky Charms ice cream.
The new Country Heritage Winery spot in DeBrand Fine Chocolates, 878 S. Harrison St., will also be a first-time participant. Guests will have the option to pick two flights for $25. Flight options include dry wines paired with DeBrand chocolates and sweet wines paired with savory items.
Guthrie said she’s fond of the menus that serve two because they offer value and an opportunity to share.
The menu at Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, has a two-eat-for-$25 option, as well as two-eat-for-$35. Guests can choose three courses, with each course designed for sharing. A bottomless brunch for two will be $50.
While Visit Fort Wayne had to get creative in recent years because of the pandemic, Guthrie says the event is back to normal for 2023.
To see all the participating restaurants, go to SavorFortWayne.com.
Trubble exits park
Trubble Brewing announced Tuesday in a social media post that it will be closing its cafe at Promenade Park.
The downtown park opened in August 2019, and Trubble Riverside Cafe was a key feature, offering grab-and-go items such as cold-brewed coffee, sandwiches and salads in addition to adult beverages.
“While we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of beautiful Promenade Park, we are moving on to bigger and better things,” the post reads.
But the news is bittersweet. While the cafe is closing, Trubble teases it will soon announce a new downtown venture.
Chad and Keli Hankee own and operate Trubble Brewing, which opened on Broadway in 2015. They also operate The Trubble Public House in Roanoke and have catering services, which will remain an option for events at the park’s pavilion.
April McCampbell, manager of communications for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, says there is a new leasee in place for the Promenade space and an announcement will be made soon.
Second location
Jack’s Donuts announced that it will be adding a second location in Fort Wayne.
The shop will be in the North Anthony Corridor, near the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and St. Joe River Drive. It will be in a stand-alone building, which formerly housed a Subway restaurant.
The location is expected to be open this spring.
Jack’s Donuts offers a variety of donuts, including white tail, peanut butter iced, chocolate pretzel and classic yeast.
The 6731 W. Jefferson Blvd. location is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Still in progress
For months, a sign was posted off Dupont Road advertising the site as the future location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. But passersby recently noticed that the sign was gone and there was no progress at the site.
According to Kim Huynh, assistant public relations manager for Freddy’s, the location is not a done deal.
“We have not secured that particular site but are evaluating multiple parcels in the Fort Wayne market,” Huynh writes in an email.
The company will wait until a site is approved before announcing a timeline for a Fort Wayne restaurant.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.