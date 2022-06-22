After the pandemic shuttered a favorite northside hangout, a local restaurateur will bring new life to the iconic brick building on East State Boulevard.
Full Circle BBQ restaurant will move into the former Acme Bar and Grill space at 1105 E. State Blvd., where a sign has been teasing owners that something was coming in fall 2022.
The new restaurant will be called Acme by Full Circle. According to a post on social media, “We are thrilled to get the gears up and running again at ACME. Don’t worry, the fan favorites will still be a part of ACME’s menu as well … just think of it as ACME 2.0.” The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Nola Soul open on Main
Ready to try something new?
Nola Soul will host a soft opening today as it prepares for its official opening.
The restaurant, 1215 W. Main St., will serve lunch and dinner, offering items such as shrimp po’ boys, jambalaya, blackened catfish sandwiches and beignets.
In addition, the team will also have dinner events, classes and catering.
Tameka’s Bakery movesTameka Beckum Foster announced on social media that she has signed a lease for a bakery.
The new home of Tameka’s Bakery will be 3410 N. Anthony Blvd. The storefront is the former home of Sweets So Geek.
Beckum Foster launched a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year to raise money for a permanent location.
The space will be used for production and, potentially, a display case for weekend sales.
Ramen spot on way
As Yats and other eateries come closer to opening, there are plans for a ramen restaurant at Jefferson Pointe.
Bimi Bistro will offer hibachi, bento boxes and udon among other dishes. The restaurant is listed on the website for the outdoor shopping mall as “coming soon.”
City DoorDash star
A Fort Wayne restaurant made DoorDash’s list of 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022.
A.A. Poke, 700 Coliseum Blvd. E., has a rating of 4.8 and more than 3,800 ratings on the restaurant delivery app. The restaurant offers sushi burritos and poke bowls, among other dishes.
