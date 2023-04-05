It’s been just over a month since Corey Noble and Stephanie Bonner took the reins at the iconic Green Frog.
The couple purchased the Spring Street bar from Cindy Henry, who has operated the Green Frog for the better part of two decades. The bar itself has been around since 1933.
“The Green Frog Inn is the definitive ‘watering hole’ that has endured throughout history,” Noble says. “It’s Fort Wayne’s version of Cheers, where the bartenders know your name and your drink; and if they don’t, they will when you come back next.”
And it was that history and friendly vibe that drew Noble and Bonner to buying the Green Frog.
A Fort Wayne native, Noble has experience managing bars in New York City, and Bonner has worked in the hospitality industry.
The couple want to honor the history of the Green Frog while building on its success. They hope to expand the patio area and find more indoor space for seating. There are plans to add some additional drink options, including frozen cocktails. And, brunch fans, there are plans for a midday service on the weekends.
“Change can be overwhelming for many of us, but we are in there every day trying our best to provide a great experience for people,” Noble says.
Fundraiser’s guest chef
Blessings in a Backpack has announced that chef Alex Guarnaschelli will be the special guest at this year’s fundraising event.
The dinner will be Sept. 26 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club.
Guarnaschelli has worked in some of the country’s top restaurants, including esteemed chef Guy Savoy’s eponymous three-star kitchen and The Darb. She serves as an executive chef at New York City’s Butter.
In addition to her restaurant work, Guarnaschelli inspires budding chefs as a chef-instructor at New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education.
But many people know her for her appearances on Food Network. Among her credits are “Chopped,” “The Kitchen,” “Supermarket Stakeout” and “Alex vs. America.”
Guarnaschelli will be creating the meal for the Blessings in a Backpack event. Tickets are $800 a person and can be reserved online at www.blessingsindiana.org/events.
The dinner raises money for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides weekend meals on Fridays during the school year. The organization also generates public awareness about the issue of child hunger and is working to expand the program across the United States.
Lunch at Ivy Tech
Hospitality administration students at Ivy Tech Community College-Fort Wayne are cooking up another lunch series open to the community.
The lunch series at the Coliseum Campus is an opportunity for students to get real-world experience in a professional restaurant atmosphere.
Each lunch will focus on the cuisine of a country or region. The April 13 lunch will treat diners to the flavors of Greece and Turkey. The theme for April 20 is Korea and Japan; April 27 is South and Central America; and May 4 is India.
Seating times are available in 15-minute intervals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The cost is $20 a person. Guests must reserve their spot at link.ivytech.edu/lunchseries.
Cactus Grill open
Cactus Grill is now open in Glenbrook Commons.
The restaurant in the former Bandido’s space offers Mexican fare such as red pozole and classic menudo. Birria Ramen combines chili marinated braised beef with Japanese noodles, cilantro, sliced radishes and onions.
The menu also features favorites such as chimichangas, enchiladas, quesadillas and nachos.
Lunch specials, which are $9.99, are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Around town
• Deer Park Irish Pub will celebrate Dyngus Day from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday with Polish food catered by Matt’s Hitchin’ Kitchen. There also will be Polish beer available.
