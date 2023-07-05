Three local wineries recently took home awards in the international Finger Lakes Wine Competition.
Country Heritage, Satek and Hartland wineries received medals at the competition, which took place last month in Mendon, New York.
Hartland Winery of Ashley entered six wines in the competition, and each received medals. Winning gold was the winery’s estate-grown LaCrescent and locally grown Frontenac Gris.
Hartland’s Lakeside White, Red Head on a Rampage and the estate-grown Vidal Blanc received silver, and Gabby Tabby Rosé captured a bronze medal.
“To go 6 for 6, including 2 golds, amazes me,” owner Shane Christ says in a news release.
“We work incredibly hard growing grapes in this region, and I think after nearly 23 years making wine we’ve also learned a thing or two.”
Country Heritage Winery & Vineyard also earned six medals, including a platinum for its Frontenac Gris. Its Catawba wine received a gold medal.
Nabbing silver medals were the LaOtto winery’s Brianna, LaCrescent and Vignoles. A bronze medal was awarded for the Itasca wine.
Satek Winery in Fremont also participated in the competition. The winery’s Whisper, a hybrid white blend, received silver, as did Mango Mania.
Satek also garnered bronze medals for its Traminette, Blackberry Wine and Jackpot.
4th Wings Etc. coming
A new Wings Etc. location is in the works for southwest Fort Wayne.
Signage is up along Illinois Road, just west of Hadley Road. The menu features Buffalo wings, burgers, wraps and other favorites.
The location will be the fourth in the city, with other locations around the state, Michigan and Ohio.
Monroeville eatery backPatriot Pizza in Monroeville recently reopened under new ownership.
The restaurant at 100 Main St. is starting with a limited menu, including Buffalo chicken, barbecue chicken and meat lovers.
The Pat Mac pizza features ground beef, cheddar jack cheese, dill pickles, shredded lettuce, onion and Thousand Island dressing.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Five-course dinner
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St., is preparing to host a TasteMaker Dinner on July 21.
The five-course dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature four wines from J Vineyards & Winery in Sonoma County, California.
Among the dinner features will be Ruth’s Chris twist on fish and chips, served with J Vineyards Sparkling Brut Rosé. Beef carpaccio will be served with figs, feta crumbs and toasted pine nuts.
The event will also include a filet with goat cheese and spiced cherry topping and a salted caramel cake.
The cost is $135 per person. Reservations can be made online; go to ruthschris.com/fort-wayne.
