After much anticipation, there’s a new doughnut shop in the city.
Parlor Doughnuts opened last week at 11936 Lima Crossing Drive, giving patrons a taste of its craft doughnuts and coffee. The Evansville-based chain offers a variety of bakery items, including famous “layered” doughnuts, breakfast treats and coffee. Parlor also has vegan, gluten-friendly, low carb and keto-friendly products.
“It has been a long time coming for our first shop. We started with dirt and are ecstatic to open our brand new building and location to the public,” the ownership group shared in a written statement.
The business is owned by Gaven and Maryanna Vogt and Darren Vogt, all Fort Wayne natives.
The Fort Wayne location marks Parlor Doughnuts’ first location in northeast Indiana and its seventh in the state. The ownership group has plans to open two to three more locations in Fort Wayne and expand into other cities in the area.
Parlor Doughnuts started in Evansville in 2019. Darrick Hayden and his son Noah, along with restaurateur Josh Tudela, brought together their passions for high-quality doughnuts and specialty coffee. Parlor now operates 26 shops in 10 states and offers franchise opportunities.
Rowdy meal at Trubble
Trubble Brewing is hosting a special pop-up event with one of its former chefs, Brandon Gump.
On Aug. 18 and 19, Gump will take over Trubble’s kitchen for a Rowdy Rooster event.
The dinner will feature a complimentary Trubble brew or glass of wine, a charcuterie appetizer and a seasonally inspired entrée.
Gump worked at Trubble in 2017 after making the rounds in fine dining establishments on the East Coast. Since leaving Trubble, he co-founded Rowdy Rooster Artisan Meats. The company is based in Churubusco and produces charcuterie and dry-cured salami for restaurants. His products can also be found at local farmers markets.
The pop-up event will have two time slots each night, beginning at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The $55 ticket price includes all fees, taxes and gratuity. Go to Eventbrite.com to buy tickets.
Black Pine fundraiser
Tickets are on sale for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s annual Lions, Tigers & Beer fundraising event.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the sanctuary in Albion. Guests will enjoy a craft beer sampling, live music from Adam Strack, dining and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the evening are used to help defray the cost of animal care, food, shelter, veterinary care and enrichment at the sanctuary.
VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry and a staff-guided tour. Tickets are $50 when purchased before Sept. 22 and $60 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.
Tickets and information are available at www.bpsanctuary.org/events.
New in New Haven
A new restaurant is opening in New Haven.
Manny’s Dream Restaurant, 717 Broadway St., will begin service at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The menu includes breakfast favorites such as pancakes, waffles and biscuits and gravy. There are also omelets, skillets and egg combination plates. Lunch and dinner items include tacos, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches.
Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Around town
• Signage is up for a sushi restaurant on East State Boulevard. Miyabi Sushi and Asian Cuisine is coming to Georgetown Square. There are also signs that the restaurant is hiring.
• After eight years, the Pepper Grinder Pub Burger is back at Culver’s. The burger features a beef burger, bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese and a peppercorn mayo blend on an everything bun. The burger will be available through Oct. 1.
