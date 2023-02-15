Did you forget to snag those coveted Valentine’s Day reservations? There’s still time to arrange a romantic meal for the love in your life.
• Joseph Decuis Emporium in Roanoke is offering a create-your-own take-home romantic dinner for two.
The Valentine Box includes two Wagyu strip steaks, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables and a dessert to share. The cost is $90. You can also pick up a bottle of wine at the Emporium Wine Shop.
Call ahead to guarantee availability. This special is available through Saturday.
• Lucille’s BBQ, 9011 Lima Road, is offering a ’Que for Two special through Sunday. For $31.99, customers can choose any two smoked meats and any two side dishes. Add a third meat for $3 or dessert for $5.
The special is available for dine-in or carry-out. Call 203-3937 for information.
• Tickets are on sale for Ruth’s Chris’s first TasteMaker event of 2023.
For this dinner, which is 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Belle Glos winery will offer four wines alongside a five-course dinner.
The menu will include baked camembert with candied walnuts and honeycomb, paired with Steorra Brut Sparkling; rosemary-crusted king salmon with BÖEN Pinot Noir; and filet with pinot noir red onion and black cherry reduction, paired with Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir.
The cost is $135 a person. For reservations, email ewagner@ruthschris.us.
Hometown brew back
A taste of local brewing history is returning to the city.
2Toms Brewing Co., 3676 N. Wells St., will host a tapping for Alps Brau Brewing at 5 p.m. Saturday with a party beginning at 4 p.m.
Alps Brau was originally created by Centlivre Brewing of Fort Wayne in 1957. The brand changed hands several times, and production ended in 1978.
Brad and Sheila Klopfenstein of Lawrence acquired the Alps Brau trademark in 2021 and entered an agreement with 2Toms to produce, market and distribute Alps Brau in Indiana.
“We’ve worked closely with the Centlivre family to make sure that we are honoring their legacy,” Brad Klopfenstein says in a news release. “We intend to be proud stewards of the brand, and 2Toms has come up with a fitting tribute with this beer.”
Pizza bar opens
Three Fires Pizza is introducing a new dining option that is sure to have pizza lovers celebrating.
The 5125 Illinois Road restaurant recently had a soft opening for its all-you-can-eat pizza bar. The buffet option will feature pizza, pasta, soup and salad.
It will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The cost is $14.75 for lunch service and $16 on Monday nights.
Shakes for a cause
Starting Monday, fan-favorite “Shamrock” treats will return to McDonald’s.
But this year, when customers buy a Shamrock Shake or OreoShamrock McFlurry, they will help support the Ronald McDonald House.
McDonald’s in Indiana will donate 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold from Monday through March 19 to Ronald McDonald House Charities across the state.
The four RMHC chapters in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend and Evansville provide care, comfort and support to families while their child receives medical care.
First released in 1970, the Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft-serve and Shamrock Shake syrup. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry debuted in 2020 and comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies.
Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.
Around town
The Local Saloon, 4162 E. Station Road, in Roanoke will open Friday. The business will have a dining room and barroom.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.