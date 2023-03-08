Holding a key in her hand and sharing photos of the space, Krysta Young announced that she was expanding her business, Sassie Cakes.
But the person who was most surprised by the news might have been Young herself.
“When I first opened in Waynedale, I actually said I would never have two locations as keeping it small and personal was close to my heart,” Young says. “However, with my kids getting older I see a need that I can fulfill while keeping with my values.”
Sassie’s Coffee and Sweets Boutique will open in late spring in Shorewood Shops, a plaza off Illinois Road just east of Scott Road that includes Shoccu restaurant.
Young currently operates Sassie Cakes, 1014 Broadway, and offers custom cakes, cupcakes, brownies and other sweet treats. But she has found the downtown space increasingly crowded as far as the kitchen and storefront are concerned. So after some thought, Young decided that one store would be primarily kitchen space and to bring the storefront southwest.
The menu at the southwest store will be similar to the current location. There will be cupcakes, brownies, cookies and ice cream. However, there will also be coffee, kid-friendly lattes and additional ice cream flavors and more pastry options.
There will also be a display case devoted to cakes for walk-in customers to buy.
“I’m pretty passionate about local business, so this was something I have always wanted to see in this area,” Young says. “It will be easier to access and offer a lot of things that are currently not available in the area.”
Young would also like to eventually host small parties and classes because she will now have space for those types of events.
“I hope this can be a fun spot on the southwest side of town for meetings, family outings or for a place for teenagers to hang out with friends,” Young says. “ … I’m really, really excited that we have the opportunity to provide something fun and family friendly in the area.”
Mead for Auburn
A new spot in downtown Auburn is offering a taste of one of the world’s oldest alcoholic drinks.
Tom and Candy Cupka recently opened Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery, which offers a variety of mead styles and flavors.
The couple first began brewing mead as a hobby, then as a way to supplement their income.
“Around 2016, we were making our first batches of wine and learning with each new batch,” they share in an email. “We took trips about the country, following wine trails and exploring ideas. That is when we discovered mead, and knew instantly that this was the avenue for us.”
Mead is a fermented-honey beverage that some say fills the space between wine and beer. The couple made small batch after small batch, testing the flavors on their friends. As they refined their craft, they began building a small production facility.
“It took us more than two years of preparation before we were ready to open a tasting room in downtown Auburn on Main Street, next to Mad Anthony.”
The Cupkas produce two styles of mead – session and still. Session meads are carbonated and have a lighter alcohol content. Still meads use more honey, are bottled and aged for longer periods of time.
Bee Good, at 112 N. Main St., sells mead by the glass, in bottles, in growlers and in flights. It also offers honey slushies, non-alcohol honey soda, a charcuterie plate and honey barbecue pork sliders.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
California Burger open for business
California Burger is now open at 5909 Covington Road, in the old Fazoli’s restaurant near Time Corners.
California Burger is an Indianapolis-based restaurant that offers an expansive menu of burgers, sandwiches and fried appetizers. It also offers chicken strips, salads and ice cream-based treats.
Burger options include avocado, jalapeno and mushroom and swiss. You can also choose a turkey burger or skip the bun and go with a lettuce wrap.
More to Handel’s
Handel’s Ice Cream has expanded its plans for Fort Wayne.
The Ohio-based ice cream shop announced this year that it planned to open a shop at 4916 Illinois Road. But just recently, it also shared plans to open a second ice cream shop at 1808 W. Dupont Road.
Handel’s Ice Cream got its start in 1945 when founder Alice Handel began making ice cream using fruit from her backyard garden. Her ice cream became a favorite in Youngstown, Ohio.
Now, Handel’s has a presence in 10 states, and there are locations in Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood and Noblesville.
Grand opening dates have not been announced, but hiring is underway. Go to handelsicecream.com/store/fort-wayne to apply.
Chicken salad joint for JP
Signs are up for a new restaurant at Jefferson Pointe.
Chicken Salad Chick will share the former Bob Evans restaurant space with Chipotle.
The fast-casual restaurant is popular in the South, offering more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as sandwiches, side salads, soups and desserts.
Getting its start in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama, the franchise has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states.
In 2021, the restaurant announced an aggressive expansion plan for the Midwest, with the goal to add 50 over four years. At the time, leadership told National Restaurant News that it would open 10 stores in Indiana. It was targeting the Fort Wayne market, as well as South Bend and Lafayette.
There are several locations in the Indianapolis area.
A grand opening date has not been announced.
Around town
• Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St., will offer a “Hangover Brunch” on March 18. The menu will include Kentucky Hot Brown, Everything But the Kitchen Sink Plate and turkey club sandwiches. Reservations are encouraged.
• Hop River Brewing Co. will celebrate baseball’s opening day with a special event. The Harrison Street brewery will kick off the events at noon March 31. It will release its award-winning Harrison St. Wheat, as well as serve ballpark-favorite foods.
