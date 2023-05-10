For those of you that think I’m always dining out at the city’s newest restaurants, I hate to tell you this but I can only live that life about nine months of the year.
The three other months, I’m living at the baseball diamond and eating concession stand popcorn for dinner. While I could complain, the truth is that I actually love concession stand popcorn.
The only thing I really don’t like is sitting on a camp chair, wrapped in several blankets, as rain starts to fall. On Monday, I’m pretty sure every parent was asking aloud, “Is summer ever going to arrive?”
And it is, my friends. It is.
How do I know? Two of the area’s most popular outdoor spaces have set their opening dates.
The Sidecar, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., will open Tuesday. Hours for the season will be 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The Deck at the Gas House, 305 E. Superior St., will begin serving customers May 17.
Have a drink at Trubble
Want a Bloody Mary with your Dad Bod fries plate?
Soon, you just might be able to.
Starting this month, Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, will add liquor and spirits to its menu.
Known for creative flair, the Trubble team has been hard at work developing a menu that perfectly complements the existing fare.
Trubble plans to share more information about their new spirits and liquor offerings on its social media pages.
Hoppy night in Spain
The Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry St., will host a Night in Southeast Spain at 6 p.m. May 23.
The event will feature a four-course tapas-style meal. Each course will be paired with a specialty cocktail.
The cost is $240 for a group of four, tax and gratuity included. Tickets are available at www.hoppygnome.com/events.
Lunch on the Square returns
Lunch on the Square, presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones, is set to return for its 15th season in Downtown Fort Wayne.
You can take a break from the office or bring the family down to enjoy lunch at Freimann Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays in June, July and August.
Lunch on the Square features a line-up of local trucks, as well as live music.
The Lunch Means More, an initiative to give back to a local nonprofit, will also return for a second year. Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15 percent of the sales from a weekly featured food provider at the event. The featured food provider will rotate each week and be announced publicly via social media @downtownfortwayne.
On Aug. 31, Barnes & Thornburg LLP and Downtown Fort Wayne will present a check for the total amount raised during the 14-week series to the selected nonprofit organization.
For more information, go to LunchOnTheSquare.com.
Around town
• According to the Zacher Co. retail market report, a Popeye’s is under construction at 5129 Illinois Road.
• GnomeTown Brewing Co. on The Landing has expanded its Sunday hours. The restaurant is now open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
