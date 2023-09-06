After an extensive makeover and a few construction setbacks, The Hive Coffee House is getting closer to opening this fall.
The coffee shop at 7120 Homestead Road will feature a partnership that will supply it with gluten-free baked goods.
Wild & Free Gluten-Free, which is owned by Lisa Girardot, will provide baked goods such as blueberry muffins, cranberry orange scones, chocolate chip cookies and peanut-free scotcharoos. Girardot will also supply everything bagels and white breads to purchase separately or as a substitute for menu options at The Hive.
As the holidays approach, there will be specialty items such as iced sugar cookies available.
The partnership between The Hive and Wild & Free first began as a friendship, when Girardot became neighbors with Jordan Kilbourne about five years ago.
“She and I are both from the medical field and have a passion for people and helping others,” Girardot says. “Her confidence with branching out into something totally different motivated me to think outside my current situation. It seemed like a natural fit that we would work together to make something truly special here in southwest Fort Wayne.”
Girardot began learning about gluten-free baking and cooking eight years ago, when she found out she had celiac disease. As she learned more, she began baking gluten-free items for friends and family.
“The challenge of eating gluten free in Fort Wayne or anywhere is that there are often limited locations that are safe for those of us with celiac disease or a wheat allergy,” Girardot says. “Places offer gluten-free options but do not provide designated gluten-free production space, so the risk for cross-contact is still high.
“There are several wonderful sit-down places in the area that I enjoy eating at, but finding fast and convenient food items that are safe is nearly impossible.”
Gluten-free baking often requires specialty ingredients to obtain the texture and structure that gluten provides. These ingredients are expensive, are harder to find and have a shorter shelf life, Girardot says. For many home bakers, it’s not worth it to purchase the ingredients – especially if you are disappointed by the results.
The Hive Coffee House, along with Wild & Free Gluten Free, is expected to open in late September or early October.
“I am excited to take my passion into the gluten-free Fort Wayne community and show people that gluten-free options can be delicious, available and safe,” Girardot says.
Al fresco in Wabash
Tastes on the Terrace is back at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.
The dining event, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday in September, features scenic outdoor dining with weekly menus prepared by Honeywell Executive Chef David Ericsson.
Menu options include salads, pizzas, sandwiches and more. Weekly menus for each event will be posted on the Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and Honeywell House Facebook and Instagram pages.
The first event is today, and guests will have the option to enjoy a chef-prepared menu of chips, spicy sausage queso and salsa; hummus and pita chips; pepperoni and fresh mozzarella pizza; grilled chicken salad; cheeseburger and chips; and chocolate chip cheesecake for dessert.
Soft drinks and cocktails are available for purchase.
Nature areas may be used for recreational activities or isolated picnic spots during Tastes on the Terrace. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Tastes on the Terrace is open for all ages; reservations are recommended at 260-563-1102.
For more information about Tastes on the Terrace, go to HoneywellArts.org/dining.
Free at Scooter’s
National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. But Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating the holiday for the entire month.
During September, you can order any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free. Guests can choose from medium or dark roasts or flavors such as Caramelicious, Scooter Doodle or French vanilla.
The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last at participating locations. Scooter’s has locations in Decatur, Bluffton, Wabash and Kendallville.
Culver’s fall flavors
Pumpkin custard treats are back at Culver’s.
The seasonal menu now features Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers and Pumpkin Spice Shakes. They will be available through Nov. 26 or while supplies last at all Culver’s locations.
The Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer is made with vanilla custard, pureed pumpkin and salted caramel. The pumpkin spice shake is made with vanilla custard and pureed pumpkin and topped with cinnamon.
Also, all Culver’s locations will have pumpkin pecan frozen custard as the flavor of the day Oct. 26 to celebrate National Pumpkin Day. The pumpkin pecan fresh custard is made with pumpkin pie frozen custard and roasted pecan pieces.
The pumpkin pecan flavor will also be rotated into each restaurant’s Flavor of the Day calendar through Nov. 26, offering guests multiple chances to enjoy a treat that perfectly represents the fall season.
