Food truck season has rolled in, and it could be the hottest season yet.
The Spicy Bird is one of the city’s newest trucks. The truck will serve hot chicken, a fried specialty that gained popularity in Nashville, Tennessee. But hot chicken has spread its wings, so to speak, moving out of the South to the Midwest and beyond.
The new truck will start rolling this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the truck will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave. The Banh Mi Pho Shop and Jimmy’s BBQ trucks will also be parked at the church as part of the Woodhurst and Southwood Park neighborhood garage sales.
But if you want to catch local food trucks throughout the week, here is a schedule of the local rallies:
Mondays: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road
Tuesdays: 5 to 9 p.m. at Junk Ditch Brewing Co., 1825 W. Main St.
Wednesdays: 5 to 8:30 p.m. at 1419 W. Main St.; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Union 12, 7563 Lincoln Way Road, Columbia City
Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Arts United Center Plaza (with Lunch on the Square), 303 E. Main St.; 5 to 9 p.m. at teds beerhall, 12628 Coldwater Road
There is also a food truck rally at Lakeside Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.
Thai spot on Leo Road
There’s a new Thai restaurant on the city’s north side.
Thai Garden, 10376 Leo Road, serves dishes such as chicken satay, tom yum and yellow curry. You can choose from chicken, shrimp, pork or beef. There are also classic Asian dishes such as orange chicken, sushi rolls and unique offerings including sausage fried rice.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For carry-out, call 261-0090.
Bob Evans options
The new Bob Evans American Values menu offers guests a range of options for less than $9.
Pick-Two lunch combinations start at $6.99, and Dinner Bell Plates start as low as $7.99.
The Pick-Two lunch includes your choice of soup, salad or half-sandwich. Options include menu favorites such as the half All-American BLT, half Chicken Cobb Salad, half Summer Berry Salad and cup of Cheddar Baked Potato Soup.
Bob Evans’ signature Dinner Bell Plates are seven dishes that honor a classic homemade family dinner. Options include country-fried steak and hickory-smoked ham. Choose from side dishes such as mashed potatoes and gravy or green beans with ham.
Eddie Merlot’s grill
Eddie Merlot’s is kicking off summer with a menu of grilled favorites.
Available for a limited time, dishes include filet mignon with citrus shrimp scampi, grilled swordfish and a bone-in Kansas City strip. The options also include elevated takes on classic backyard barbecue sides, such a charred summer street corn and crispy red skin potato salad.
