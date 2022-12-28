A new coffee shop on Calhoun Street is serving more than espresso drinks. The Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community is an employment opportunity for those who Blue Jacket serves.

The coffee shop, 2001 Calhoun St., is Blue Jacket Inc.’s fourth social enterprise designed to transitionally hire clientele.

Featuring vintage, rustic throwback décor giving a subtle nod to the Tall Rabbit’s namesake, Chief Blue Jacket, this coffee shop experience provides meeting and gathering spaces. The shop serves Utopian coffee and a variety of espresso-based drinks. A full menu with pastries and coffee alternatives is in the works.

Cafe hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The mission of Blue Jacket is to provide adults who have a barrier to employment an opportunity to earn a chance at gainful employment.

New Year’s special

Penny Drip, 815 Lafayette St., is ringing in the new year with a special cocktail and food menu.

The menu will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktail favorites including Fish House Punch, French 75, Scofflaw and Vieux Carre. A champagne toast will be served at midnight.

General admission tickets for the event, which will be from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., are $15. An open bar pass is also available for $109. General admission includes a welcome punch, snacks and champagne toast.

To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.com and search for Penny Drip.

Cauliflower wings

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is expanding the “Etc.” part of its menu with the addition of breaded cauliflower wings.

Wings Etc. added cauliflower wings after a favorable test in the Evansville market.

“Cauliflower wings have become an increasingly popular menu item, and they were highly successful in our Southern Indiana tests,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “This addition to our menu will provide guests another way to enjoy their experience at Wings Etc.”

Wings Etc.’s new cauliflower wings are listed in the appetizer section and offered in two portion sizes (individual and shareable) with choice of one of Wings Etc.’s 18 signature sauces.

Bowls are back

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is fighting off the chill of winter by bringing back its homestyle bowl.

An all-in-one dish, the new menu item features mashed potatoes, chopped chicken breast bites, corn, gravy and cheddar cheese.

The homestyle bowl is available for a limited time at participating stores.

Around town

• Dairy Queen is preparing to open a location on Coppermine Passage in Huntertown. Management is currently hiring for the store.

• The Miracle on Jefferson will serve its last round of drinks this weekend. While the spot had to close over the weekend because of the wintry weather, the pop-up bar will resume its normal hours through New Year’s Eve. It is open 5 to 11 p.m. today and Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. It is located next to Copper Spoon, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., on the Sidecar patio.

