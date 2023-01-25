The restaurant facility at Promenade Park has a new tenant.
The Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners has signed a lease agreement with the owners of Teds Beerhall to operate Teds Snack+Bar at the park’s pavilion.
The cafe will begin with some private events in late spring before fully opening to the public in early May.
“We are really excited to be part of downtown,” Beerhall owner Brian Hench says in a news release. “It is something that we have been looking at for some time, and this is a great way for us to be part of the activity happening downtown, and deliver a delicious experience to the guests of Promenade Park.”
The cafe spot at the Promenade Park pavilion is smaller than Teds Beerhall, and it will focus on offering “a convenient bite to eat, or a quick snack by park-goers, as well as cold refreshments,” Hench says.
Teds will also offer catering for events that take place at the park.
The park’s restaurant space was formerly occupied by Trubble Riverside Cafe. Trubble Brewing announced this month it was closing at the location and would announce another downtown venture soon.
Moon at Milligan Block
The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub.
Silver Moon 3 Pub, 32 N. Jefferson St., is a café-style gathering spot offering a full menu of fresh, seasonal shareables, salads, hot sandwiches, soups and desserts, as well as specialty cocktails and mocktails.
A ribbon-cutting celebration will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Silver Moon 3 Pub is a family operation, with Ian Hasselbacher focusing on the bar side and his mother, Charisse Opie, leading the pub’s kitchen.
“It’s important to note that our drinks menu has options for people who don’t want to drink alcohol. We use ingredients that taste great with liquor or without,” Hasselbacher says in a news release.
Ian Stallings, an investor with family ties to the historic building, says the cafe is designed with limited family-style seating and a focus on the bar as a “huge communal table,” to encourage guests to talk to each other and make new memories.
“We want you to hang out for a while – have meetings for lunch, have your after-work cocktail or coffee, have drinks with friends,” Stallings says. “Come meet a friend. Come meet your neighbors and help us host visitors to Huntington, so they can see how wonderful this city is.”
Milligan Block was one of a handful of historic Indiana buildings to be awarded a grant from the OCRA (Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs) Historic Renovation Grant Program that is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. The Milligan project received $100,000 in grant money.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 260-355-5422 or go to SilverMoon3.com.
Super Bowl Bravas
Bravas is offering a special carryout menu for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12.
Offerings include football-watching favorites including dips, wings and a fun twist on the popular Snoop Dog – Snoooop in a Blanket. The appetizer features hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry with Gouda cheese, Ossian bacon and garlic aioli.
The party pack, which costs $140, comes with two dozen wings with two sauce options, El Gringo Dip, queso dip, empanadillas, pimento cheese biscuit snackers and, of course, the Snoooop in a Blanket.
Go to https://linktr.ee/bravasfood for information.
New DQ arrives
Ice cream fans can rejoice! A new DQ Grill & Chill recently opened in Huntertown.
The restaurant at 1980 Copper Mine Passage is owned by Todd Haidous, who owns numerous other DQ restaurants, with one existing location in Indiana and many in Michigan.
“I’m thrilled to open a brand new DQ in Huntertown and start off 2023 on a high note,” Haidous says in a written statement. “There’s no better way to celebrate the New Year than with your favorite meal and treats, and DQ has everything you need to make special memories alongside family and friends.”
Around town
• Clean Eatz recently opened at 4916 Illinois Road. The cafe offers smoothies, burgers, bowls, wraps, salads and flatbreads. There are also meal-prep and grab-and-go-options. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Brunch is back on the menu at Bistro Nota, 620 S. Calhoun St. This popular service will be offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, starting Feb. 4. Go to BistroNota.com for reservations.
