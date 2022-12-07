Fort Wayne is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when the much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies opens in Orchard Crossing.
The shop, 1034 Thomas Road – near the Target along Illinois Road – is locally owned by Cameron and Laken Carson and Mark and Erin Peterson. Alisa Guenther is the store operator. They say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s pink boxes.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
The grand opening week menu will feature six of the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include S’mores, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.
Crumbl announces the weekly flavor every Sunday at 8 p.m. on its Crumbl’s social media accounts.
For the local grand opening, customers can order in-person during the first five business days.
Starting Dec. 14, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.
Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. It has grown to more than 500 locations in more than 40 states. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes.
Clean Eatz set to open
A new eatery with an emphasis on offering healthy options is preparing to open on the city’s southwest side.
Clean Eatz, 4916 Illinois Road, will have dine-in options and a weekly meal plan service. The cafe menu includes burgers, wraps, flatbreads, build your own bowls and smoothies.
The meal plan service menu will change each week, and it will be ready for online orders each Tuesday.
Most meals, which are ready for customers to eat, are fewer than 500 calories and cost as low as $6.52 per meal.
In addition to the café menu and meal plans, there will also be grab ‘n’ go meals, protein smoothies, healthy snacks and catering.
A grand opening date has not been announced.
New burger spot on the way
An Indianapolis-based burger chain will be expanding to Fort Wayne.
California Burger is planning to open a restaurant in the former Fazoli’s near the intersection of Covington Road and West Jefferson Boulevard.
The restaurant, 5909 Covington Road, is expected to open early next year.
The menu features burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and baskets. There are also dessert options such as milkshakes, sundaes and floats.
Around town
Don Rojo might have been closed, but the business has been sold and a new eatery – Indianapolis-based El Puerto de San Blas – will reportedly open at its 5525 Coldwater Road location.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.