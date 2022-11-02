Two Fort Wayne men are driving a deal to bring a Colorado-based Korean barbecue franchise to the city.
Evans Toyota’s Rick Evans and the dealership’s general manager, Sam Choe, have signed an agreement with Dae Gee Korean BBQ.
The full-service Korean barbecue restaurant blends Korean food tradition with American culture.
The new restaurant will be located in the space formerly occupied by The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market at 4910 N. Clinton St. Construction is set to begin near the end of November, with a projected opening in 2023.
“When looking for a franchise brand to bring to Fort Wayne, Dae Gee was the only concept that really stood out to us,” Choe said. “With a complexity of different flavors and cuisine largely comprised of proteins, vegetables, grains and assorted spices, Korean food is a great choice for the health-conscious and clean-eating consumer. We’re excited to bring Dae Gee’s great food, outstanding service, and exceptional dining experience to the people of Fort Wayne.”
Founded in 2012, Dae Gee’s rise in popularity began in 2015, when the chain was featured on restaurateur Guy Fieri’s long-running food reality television series, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Fieri said of Dae Gee, “This isn’t just any Korean restaurant. This one’s off the hook!”
At Dae Gee, customers enjoy an interactive experience that allows them to cook their own meat on grill tops at their tables. Customers can choose from a variety of traditional Korean meats like Galbee (Beef Short Ribs), Sam Gyeob Sal (Sliced Pork Belly) and Dak Bulgogi (Chicken). There are also fish and vegetarian options.
The meats can be in a bowl, hot stone pot or tucked inside lettuce as a wrap.
The local expansion announcement comes at a time when Dae Gee is aggressively looking to expand its footprint with new franchisees across the United States. With five corporate-owned restaurants throughout Colorado’s Front Range, Dae Gee plans to open as many as five to 10 new restaurants nationwide over the next 12 months and at least that many each year thereafter.
Charlie’s Place
Flashback Live, 4201 N. Wells St., has been rebranded as Charlie’s Place with an updated space and new menu.
The restaurant and bar opened last week. The menu features small bites such as Very Gouda and Shrimp Dip, parmesan truffle fries, a hummus plate with vegetables and pizza. Charlie’s Place also has a selection of main dishes, including chicken strips, macaroni and cheese and a mushroom burger.
Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to close Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Firehouse rib subs
Firehouse Subs is bringing the steakhouse to the firehouse with its newest menu item, the Prime Rib Steak Sub.
Available for a limited time, the sandwich features sliced prime rib steak, caramelized onions, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and a house-made garlic mayo all on a toasted sub roll.
Other fast food and fast casual restaurants also have new menu items:
• Arby’s is featuring Diablo sandwiches and fries. Among them are the Diablo Roast Beef Sandwich, which has diablo barbecue sauce, ghost pepper jack cheese, diced roasted jalapeño peppers and melted cheddar cheese on a Diablo Bun.
• Red Robin has an Oreo peppermint crunch milkshake. The milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream, peppermint bits and Oreo cookie crumbs.
• Tim Hortons menu now features a Red Velvet Cream Cold Brew. The iced cold brew drink has red velvet syrup and cream topped with red velvet cold foam.
Join holiday list
If you are a restaurant or bakery and are planning special orders, meals or items for the holidays, please submit your information to kdupps@jg.net.
