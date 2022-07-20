Would you drive two hours for a cookie? And we’re not talking about the secret-recipe chocolate chip cookies that your grandma makes whenever you visit.
For some of my friends, a cookie bakery that has just as many TikTok followers as some celebrities is worth the trip to Indianapolis.
But soon, they won’t have to travel for Crumbl Cookies.
A media relations representative confirmed that the fast-growing bakery is planning a storefront in Fort Wayne. It is in the early stages, an email said, and the company did not provide any additional information. However, there are building permits posted on a storefront along Thomas Road.
Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 in Utah. The owners (who are also cousins), Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, spent thousands of dollars and, likely, hundreds of hours perfecting a chocolate chip cookie recipe.
In addition to its now-famous chocolate chip cookie, Crumbl Cookies has a rotating menu that features flavors like oatmeal chocolate chip, fruit pizza and chocolate mallow cake.
There are now 500 bakeries across the country, including nine in Indiana.
3 breweries win awards
Several local breweries took home awards at this year’s Indiana Brewers’ Cup.
Mad Anthony Brewing Co., Junk Ditch Brewing Co. and Hop River Brewing were winners at the competition in Indianapolis.
Hop River Brewing won two gold medals. Red Beauty won in the Scottish and Irish Ale category, and Angel’s Paw won in Belgian Strong Ale. In the German Wheat and Rye Beer category, Hop River received silver for its Harrison Street.
Mad Anthony won silver for its Olde Fort Blonde Lager (Pale American Beer) and Auburn Lager (Amber European Beer).
Junk Ditch won three bronze medals with Camelote, in the Saison category; Idle Enterprise, a specialty IPA; and Starlight, under American Porter and Stout.
Wings Etc. top 500
Wings Etc. Grill & Pub, a Fort Wayne-based franchise, recently made the Nation’s Restaurant News top 500 report.
While many leading chicken wing brands saw more modest increases compared with the previous year, Wings Etc. saw a substantial rise in sales. Year-over-year sales were up 17% in this year’s report. In fact, Wings Etc. placed 107 out of 500 restaurants for top sales growth rankings across all chains reported in the Top 500.
Nation’s Restaurant News, an American trade publication that reports on the foodservice industry, releases its Top 500 Report annually.
The publication utilizes data from Firefly to determine the 500 largest chains in the U.S. and ranks them according to the number of restaurants and annual sales among other metrics.
Wings Etc. has 79 restaurants across 11 states, including three locations in Fort Wayne, and stores in Decatur, Columbia City, Bluffton, Huntington, Kendallville, Warsaw, Angola and Wabash.
Around town
Kekionga Craft Co., 7328 Maysville Road, is hosting a block party from noon to 5 p.m. July 30. There will be a party-themed menu, as well as family activities such as face painting.
The Fazoli’s restaurant on Covington Road appears to be closed. Signs were taken down, and the location is no longer listed on the website. A request for information was not returned.
