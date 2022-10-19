The messages all seemed the same – “Hey, where are you?” “I haven’t seen you around.” “Is everything OK?”

Everything was OK. Maybe better than OK for Raj Shukla, a local bartender who has been recognized as one of the country’s best.

But he couldn’t share anything with his friends and co-workers about where he was or what he was doing at the end of 2021.

On location in Canada, Shukla was on the set of a soon-to-be released Netflix series “Drink Masters.” The reality competition show features 12 of the world’s most innovative mixologists/bartenders. They compete in high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a $100,000 prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

“I definitely wanted to showcase my passions and talents as a bartender,” Shukla says. “Being a competitive and professional bartender prepared me more for the show and gave me an edge.

“I wanted to represent myself and Fort Wayne really well.”

Shukla has worked at some of the city’s most noteworthy cocktail establishments, including Copper Spoon. He was also recognized as one of the nation’s top five bartenders in 2021.

The opportunity to participate in the show came from that national competition. Shukla says the casting team reached out to him and thought he would be a great fit. He did have to go through an audition process before making it onto the show.

While Shukla is used to the pressures of working behind the bar, participating in the show presented new challenges. He was working in a new kitchen with a pantry of unknown ingredients – all while under the eye of the cameras and the ticking clock. But even though he was tasked with making beautiful cocktails based on the challenge rules, a good cocktail comes down to one thing.

“It all starts with balance. Whether the cocktail has two ingredients or 10,” you want the drink to have a balance of sweet, sour, bitter and boozy.

The show will be released Oct. 28. Shukla is hoping to throw a viewing party, where guests can mix and mingle while enjoying the first episode. He’s currently working with potential venues that could accommodate family, friends and fans.

“We wanted to showcase our profession on this great, grand show,” he says. “It was a really big honor, especially being someone from a smaller town. I love being here, living here.”

Winery expanding

This week, a LaOtto winery announced it will be adding a spot in downtown Fort Wayne.

Operating out of the current DeBrand Fine Chocolates location on Harrison Street, Country Heritage Winery will serve its wine alongside the famous chocolate.

“We have lots of ideas and plans in the works but are awaiting final details and approval on certain aspects,” says Ashlee Baumgartner, director of marketing for Country Heritage Winery & Vineyard. “Although this location is smaller than our LaOtto location, we have big plans for it.”

What are the big plans? Baumgartner says the winery would like to offer helicopter tours from its downtown location to LaOtto so guests can experience both and see the production and the winery’s large outdoor amphitheater.

In addition to the chocolate and wine pairings, there will also be a savory pairing option available.

An opening date has not been announced.

The Dish More restaurant and food news from Journal Gazette columnist Kimberly Dupps Truesdell.

New Junk Ditch site

Junk Ditch Huntington Tap has officially opened in downtown Huntington.

The restaurant will feature many of the favorites from Junk Ditch Brewing Co., including fried Brussels sprouts and GK Baked Goods desserts. There will also be sandwiches, salads and french fries.

The brunch menu will be similar to Junk Ditch Brewing Co., which features dishes such as a GK pastry board, eggs in purgatory and a brunch burger.

The Huntington Tap has a full liquor license so there will be a cocktail menu as well as Junk Ditch beer on tap.

The space features an original bar and a mural by local artist Matt Plett. There is also banquet seating to match the style of Junk Ditch Brewing Co., says Katie Jo of Junk Ditch.

The Huntington Tap will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On the weekends, brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Miracle holiday bar

Miracle, the holiday pop-up bar, will kick off the holiday season at Copper Spoon on Nov. 22.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, Miracle on Jefferson will feature over-the-top festive décor and a themed cocktail menu. Among the fan favorite drinks are the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel and Snowball Old-Fashioned. New this year are the Santa Little Helper, Christmas Cricket, Holiday Spiked Chai and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex cocktails.

At the end of this year’s season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.

Miracle on Jefferson, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The pop-up bar will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.