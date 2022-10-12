Joseph Allison is hanging up the keys to the Localvore project and listing the business for sale.
Allison, a local chef and business owner, has operated the truck for three seasons, serving up thousands of smash burgers and loaded quesadillas.
“It’s time to focus my attention on other opportunities,” he says.
Allison currently operates the food truck Head2hock and Bar Citroen, a mobile bar. He also has plans to start a meal prep service focusing on a chef-driven local menu
In addition to the truck, the equipment, recipes and social platforms are for sale.
Corned beef fundraiser
The Congregation Achduth Vesholom will celebrate its 20th Corned Beef on Rye on Nov. 3.
The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road.
Each meal will include a corned beef deli sandwich, cole slaw, giant dill pickle, brownie and drink. Also included will be an individual bag of Popsalot Clandestine Caramel Original Recipe popcorn.
Boxed meals are $15 each when ordered by Oct. 21, or $18 at the door. To place an order, go to https://secure.qgiv.com/for/corbeesal.
Olive Twist ‘Pecan Day’
The Olive Twist, a retailer specializing in the sale of olive oils, vinegars and specialty products, is offering its first “Pecan Day.”
Lori Berndt, the owner of The Olive Twist, is partnering with Zorro Pecans, a minority-owned pecan farmer from Georgia. Customers can order 2- or 5-pound bags of fresh pecan halves or a 2-pound bag of chopped pecans through Nov. 5 for pickup on Nov. 18.
Orders can be made either in person or by phone at both Olive Twist locations: 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd. and 203 N. Main St. in Auburn.
On Nov. 18, a truck from Zorro Pecans will deliver the pecans at the Fort Wayne Olive Twist location. Pickups will be available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.
Halloween pails
The temperature is dropping, the days are shorter, and the leaves are changing colors. It’s officially spooky season!
To celebrate, McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Halloween Pails. The famous trio – McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin – first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Tuesday through Oct. 31, while supplies last.
The last time the pails were on the menu was 2016.
Customers can order any of their favorite McDonald’s Happy Meal options with the Halloween Pail. Halloween Pails will only be available with Happy Meal orders.
