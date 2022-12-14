Tony West fell in love the first time he walked into the Oyster Bar.
It was the environment, the people, and the food. And even then, at the age of 19, he knew that he wanted to, one day, purchase the landmark Fort Wayne restaurant.
“When I met him, he told me that he wanted to buy the Oyster Bar one day,” Kara West says.
Last week, on Dec. 5, the sale was finalized after about six months of planning. Along with his wife, Kara, he became the owner of the restaurant just as he said he would.
“The first week was a very humbling week,” Tony West says. “The community has just supported us in droves.”
“It’s also been hard. We knew it would be,” Kara West adds. “It’s crazy. It’s all the crazy we wanted. It’s a whirlwind of emotions.”
Tony West has gone from working in nutritional services for health care providers to writing menus in the restaurant’s second-floor office. When he’s not there, you might find him busing tables or washing dishes behind the bar.
Kara West, who had a career as a teacher, has been working on the office side of the business.
“I think being hands-on and with your team is very important. I like to spend my time with them, as well,” Tony West says. “I’m very fortunate to have Kara with me.”
The Oyster Bar’s building was built in 1880, and it first became a saloon in 1888. The restaurant itself has been in operation since 1954. Steve and Brenda Gard purchased the restaurant in 1987 and operated it for 35 years.
Tony and Kara West say it’s important for them to honor and continue that legacy.
“When we purchased the restaurant, we knew we were embracing part of Fort Wayne history and that legacy,” Kara West says. “We are trying to maintain that sense of community within our building and our neighbors.”
The couple doesn’t plan to change much at the restaurant, and any change would be small and made slowly over time, Kara West says. Dishes, such as Tony West’s favorite scallops, will stay on the menu.
And, Kara West says assuringly, the Tuesday burger special is not going anywhere.
The Oyster Bar will be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, just as it had been before. But Tony West notes that reservations are filling up quickly.
Yats opening near
Yats will be “opening soon,” according to a written statement from Red Development.
Yats is a Cajun-Creole restaurant based in Indianapolis that has expanded across the Midwest. The local restaurant has been much anticipated, and it will be located near Eddie Bauer and Victoria’s Secret at Jefferson Pointe.
The menu at Yats features New Orleans-inspired dishes such as etouffees, red beans with smoked sausage and chicken maque shoes.
A message seeking more information, including a definitive opening date, was not returned.
Red Development is a commercial real estate company, and it operates a number of properties including Jefferson Pointe.
Around town
• Benji’s Caribbean spot recently opened at 5978 Stellhorn Road. Located in the former Mandarin restaurant, the restaurant’s specialty is jerk chicken. It also offers fried pork, plantains and rice and beans. For information, call 615-4316.
• Laz’s Cuban Cafe, 1533 W. Dupont Road, will have a grand opening celebration Friday. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Guests will be able to order from the full menu, and there will also be a cash bar beginning at 7 p.m. Other events include a cigar roller, music, dancing and champagne toast.
• Junk Ditch Brewing Co. will be handing out 300 free meals to the community beginning at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Those interested just need to pull up to the West Main Street restaurant to receive a meal.
The restaurant has partnered with Windrose Farm, Hoffman Organics, Hawkins Farm, GK Baked Goods and the Human Agricultural Co-Operative for the event.
