I have been in love for 40 years. With coffee, that is. From my early days dunking vanilla wafers in my grandfather’s coffee to the cup of Kona coffee sitting next to me as I type, coffee has been a constant in my life.
I prefer it in its purest form – no sugar, no cream – but I am also known to indulge in the occasional seasonal latte. By the way, can someone pass me a peppermint mocha?
And, according to a recent survey, I’m in the right spot to maintain my longest relationship.
A new report by Mandoemedia.com ranked the best coffee cities in the United States, and Fort Wayne ranked third. That’s right – not Seattle, New York or Chicago. (Kansas City, Missouri, and Portland, Oregon, ranked first and second respectively.)
Mandoemedia compiled a list of independent and small-chain coffee shops in the 200 largest cities in the U.S. The rankings were based on customer reviews, the average price of a medium latte and the number of coffee shops per capita.
According to the research, 93.68% of reviewers rated their Fort Wayne coffee shop experience as excellent. The average cost of a medium latte is $4.75, and there is one independent coffee shop for every 13,396 residents.
“Visitors and locals revel in the up-and-coming art culture, river activities and Midwestern charms in Fort Wayne, which is the second-largest city in Indiana,” the report states. “It also boasts an exceptional coffee scene, with the third-highest customer review score in the country.”
And the local coffee scene is only continuing to grow.
In recent months, the city has seen the opening of a fourth Conjure Coffee location in Union Street Market (there is also a Conjure branded concept at the Fort Wayne International Airport) and Penny Drip on Lafayette Street.
In addition, the popular food truck Laz’s Cuban Cafe has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 1533 W. Dupont Road. The menu includes Cuban coffee, which is a sweetened espresso drink made with a sugar foam.
By the way, stay tuned to an upcoming column for all the details about Laz’s.
Savor Fort Wayne
It’s time to save the date for the 2023 Savor Fort Wayne.
The city’s version of a restaurant week will be Jan. 18 to 29. The 12-day event encourages local restaurants to offer special menus and deals. Menus are typically three courses, and establishments choose whether to offer breakfast, lunch or dinner (or any combination of those).
Visit Fort Wayne is currently accepting restaurant registrations for the event.
For information, go to Visitfortwayne.com/savor.
Around town
• The ACME by Full Circle is now open for lunch. The East State Boulevard restaurant now opens at 11 a.m.
• Taqueria Rancho Alegre, 5709 St. Joe Road, is now open. The menu includes tacos, sopes and burritos with a variety of proteins.
• According to a sign on the door, the Fort Wayne location of Crumbl Cookie will open in mid-December. Crumbl Cookie is in Orchard Crossing on Thomas Road.
• Wondering when UNIQ BBQ & SHABU is going to open at 6045 Stellhorn Road? According to an update on Facebook, Korean food fans can expect to be able to sample the menu in late December or early January.
