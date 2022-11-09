Veterans Day is Friday, and a number of restaurants are honoring veterans’ service with special deals.
In a show of support for all those who have served and to recognize veterans on Veterans Day, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is offering all U.S. armed forces, active-duty personnel and veterans a free entrée.
During business hours at participating locations Friday, service members will receive a free entrée valued up to $13.99, with proof of service or veteran status. The offer is good for dine-in guests only. Some restrictions may apply.
Bob Evans Restaurants is honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free meal on Veterans Day. Guests who dine in Friday can choose from one of 10 breakfast items from a special menu available all day. Entrees include the country biscuit breakfast, banana berry oatmeal, mini sampler and brioche French toast.
Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members can receive a free meal at Applebee’s. When dining in, they can choose from a special menu Friday and also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal from a special menu at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations.
At Mission BBQ, veterans get a free sandwich Friday.
Bagger Dave’s is offering active, non-active, reservists and retired personnel a free Great American Cheeseburger and fries. The offer is valid Friday for dine-in only.
At Biggby Coffee, veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free 16-ounce beverage of choice Friday.
Hotel Tango is offering free pizzas for all veterans and active military from noon to 8 p.m. Friday. In addition, 10% of sales Friday will go to the local VFW 10006. Hotel Tango will also donate $1 to the Irreverent Warriors Foundation for every bottle of Hotel Tango Bourbon sold in participating stores through its Camarderie for Cause.
And participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations will offer veterans and active-duty military a free doughnut Friday. The offer is available in-store only.
Rack & Helen’s
Nearly five months after a devastating fire, Rack & Helen’s Bar and Grill in New Haven has reopened.
The fire June 20 caused heavy damage to the interior of the bar and grill, which has served the community for 50 years.
“We got knocked down, but we believe how we choose to get back up is what defines us! We look forward to our future, and strive to be better than ever! We are so excited to see all of you soon!” the staff wrote in a social media post.
As the crew at Eagle Contracting worked to renovate the space, giving it a new look, the community rallied behind Rack & Helen’s.
A fundraiser hosted by neighbors Daily Dose and Ravenswolf helped raise money for the staff at Rack and Helen’s. The fundraiser had more than 40 vendors and a silent auction.
Ivy Tech dinner
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will kick off an international dinner series this week.
As part of the Special Cuisines program, culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
The first dinner is Thursday and subsequent meals are Nov. 17 and Dec. 8. Each dinner has five seating times: 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45 and 7 p.m.
The first meal will be Japanese-themed. Other themes will be revealed closer to the respective dinners.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours before the dinner and can be made at ivytech.edu/dinners. Dinners, which cost $30 a person, are served in the Hospitality Room on the Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Wine is available for $6 per glass or $18 per bottle.
Go to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s dinner series website at IvyTech.edu/fortwayne/dinners for more information.
Around town
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, the Banh Mi team will be handing out 300 pre-packed meals. This special event will be at Banh Mi Pho Shop, 1925 Fairfield Ave. The meals are a way for Banh Mi to give back to the community. They are first-come, first-served.
• A new bubble tea shop has opened on the city’s north side. Bubble Bee is at 706 E. Dupont Road. The menu includes milk tea, fruit tea, matcha and bubble waffles. It’s the second location in the city. The other location is on Coldwater Road.
