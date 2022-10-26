Two new spots are helping you get your sugar – and caffeine – fix.
Dunkin Donuts in Georgetown is now open. The newest shop in the city is at 6533 E. State Blvd.
The company, which has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, recently released a Halloween-themed menu. The Dunk-o-Lantern is a classic pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing and a jack-o’-lantern grin. The Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato features a layer of orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl that blends into a layer of espresso on top.
After much anticipation and a few setbacks, The Donut Experience will open Monday at 10124 Auburn Park Drive.
The franchise, which has locations in Illinois and Florida, is known for its doughnut bar. Customers choose their doughnut, toppings and flavors.
Icing flavors include chocolate, vanilla, caramel, maple and glaze. Among the options for toppings are cereal, chocolate chips, bacon, candy pieces and cinnamon sugar. The finishing touch is a drizzle, with flavors such as raspberry, chocolate and peanut butter.
The Donut Experience also offers coffee drinks including lattes, cappuccinos and iced coffee.
Igloo dining season
That chill in the air? It can only mean one thing: It’s officially igloo season.
These cozy outdoor dining options first hit local patios in 2020, but their popularity continues to bring in guests.
There are three igloos on the patio at Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St. The distillery, which recently reopened for Tuesday service, is accepting reservations at www.3rdistilling.com/igloos.
At Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto, igloos will be back starting Nov. 11. The outdoor igloos are heated, which can allow the drinking of wine even on a snowy day. To find out more and book online, go to http://ow.ly/Enjb50Ljo3y.
Trubble Brewing on Broadway plans to bring back its “Trubble Bubbles,” but a date is not set.
An important thing to note when booking an igloo: While cozy and heated, the temperature inside the igloos is affected by the outdoor weather. According to Three Rivers Distilling, if it is below 30 degrees outside, the igloo temperature will be between 55 and 65 degrees. Guests should wear layers and can even bring blankets.
Champagne dinners
Ruth’s Chris is hosting a Veuve Clicquot Tastemaker Dinner from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14.
The dinner will feature five courses and many paired with vintages from Verve Clicquot. The champagne house was founded in 1772 and is one of the largest champagne houses in the world.
Among the courses being served are a prime skirt steak with smashed rosemary red bliss potatoes and soy-ginger chimichurri paired with champagne rosé.
The main course will be filet with shishito pepper butter crust and paired with Veuve Clicquot Champagne 2012 Vintage.
Dessert will be coconut cake with roasted pineapple cream filling, brûlée pineapple and passion fruit coulis.
The cost is $150 a person. To register, email ewagner@ruthschris.us.
New bubble tea shop
A new bubble tea shop is headed to the southwest side of Fort Wayne.
Signs are out for Kung Fu Tea, which is listed as “coming soon” on the Jefferson Pointe website.
The menu includes milk tea, classic teas, punch, slushes and seasonal specials.
Kung Fu Tea, which says it’s “America’s largest bubble tea brand,” has more than 250 locations across the U.S. There are several locations in the Indianapolis area and several more in the works.
And if you are asking yourself, “What is bubble tea?” Bubble tea is a milk-based tea that features boba, which is similar to tapioca pearls. The pearls can be traditional or flavored, and they have a gelatin consistency.
Holiday menu
Beginning Monday, Golden Corral is reintroducing a some of its holiday favorites – whether you plan to eat in the restaurant or order to go.
The limited-time selections joining the buffet include freshly carved cuts of roasted turkey, glazed ham and beef roast. Side dishes such as mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing and more will be available.
Want to eat at home? Golden Corral is offering individual and family-sized meals to go. The ready-to-eat meals are made for six to eight people and have many of the same buffet options, including whole pumpkin and pecan pies. You can pre-order online through the Golden Corral app with curbside pickup and delivery beginning Nov. 1.
All Golden Corral locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The holiday menu options will be available through Jan. 8.
