When one door closes, two others open – at least that’s the case at Georgetown Square.

Bandido’s announced last month that its restaurant at 6536 E. State Blvd. would close. The restaurant’s last day in business was Oct. 27.

In a post on social media, management said, “This was a very difficult decision, as the Georgetown Square community has served us extremely well for many years.”

In 1968, Jimmie Schindler opened Jimmie’s Pizza Inn where Ziffles Rib Bar is now located. In 1980, the Schindler family opened Bandido’s.

But the Georgetown location will be transformed into two separate restaurants at the shopping center, and one of them will continue the Schindler family’s presence at the plaza.

Guadalupe’s and New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs are expected to open in early 2023.

Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant owned and operated by the Schindler family.

New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs has locations in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland for the last 20 years. The menu features a variety of cuisines, including grilled kabobs, pizza and favorites from Pakistan, India and Italy.

“We are excited to have two restaurants to replace one,” said Steve Jehl, manager of Georgetown Square, in a statement. “Georgetown is sad to see Bandido’s close their doors after so many years of birthday celebrations, yet we are pleased that the Schindler Family will stay here with Guadalupe’s.

“And with New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs next door, the Georgetown area will have two new family-friendly food choices to benefit northeast Fort Wayne residents.”

The Dish Restaurant and food news from Journal Gazette columnist Kimberly Dupps Truesdell.

Thanksgiving meals: Dine in or pick up

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on. Whether you want to complement your meal with a pie from a local bakery or want to skip the cooking altogether, local restaurants are offering their services.

• Timber Ridge Catering in Bluffton is offering a Thanksgiving carry-out menu. Individual meals cost $18, and family meals range in price from $101.99 to $184.99. Meals include oven roasted turkey, side dishes, rolls and dessert. A la carte desserts are available, too, including peanut butter pie, Oreo pie, cherry cheese pie and pumpkin pie. Pick-up will be between 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 23. Call 260-452-4572 to order.

• Bob Evans is offering carry-out Farmhouse Feasts. The meals feature the choice of three entrée options, including slow-roasted turkey, pot roast or hickory-smoked ham. The to-go meals also include side dishes such as bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, freshly baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Farmhouse Feasts are packed cold, so you can heat, serve and enjoy whenever your celebration takes place.

The to-go meals come in a variety of sizes, serving from four to 10 people. Prices start at $69.99. Order at www.bobevans.com or call your Bob Evans location.

• Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe is accepting holiday pie orders through Monday. Call 471-6828.

Among restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day:

• Eddie Merlot’s, 1502 Illinois Road S., is serving a special three-course turkey dinner as well as its full menu. Guests can choose from a menu of starters, including king crab and corn bisque, wedge salad and Caesar salad. The main dinner includes turkey and side dishes. Dessert options include carrot cake, triple chocolate cake and creme brulee with pumpkin spice creme. The cost is $49 for adults and $24 for children. Go to www.eddiemerlots.com for reservations.

• Ruth’s Chris, 224 W. Wayne St., will open at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will serve a traditional three-course turkey dinner, as well as offer its regular dinner menu. For more information, go to https://hubs.ly/Q01rhv4V0.

• Han Dynasty, 6401 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine and carry-out options are available. Reservations are recommended; call 755-2338.

• The Back 40 Junction in Decatur will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For reservations, call 260-724-3355.

• GK Baked Goods is accepting pre-orders for dinner rolls, pastries and even cinnamon rolls for that Thanksgiving Day breakfast. Among the options are a Dutch apple pie, scones, fruit danishes, bagels and roasted vegetable quiche. To order, go to https://gkbakedgoods.com/order-online-shop. Orders are due Sunday. Pick-up will be Nov. 23 at Junk Ditch Brewing Co.

• Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive in Auburn, will be open. Cost is $19.99 a person. Call 260-925-6966 for information.

• Elijah’s Family Restaurant, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd. Call 278-1085 for more information.

Ice cream specials

Sweets on Main will celebrate its third anniversary Nov. 23, which is the Night of Lights celebration. Its anniversary will be a part of the popular kickoff to the holiday season, owner Krista Hall says.

As part of the celebration, the ice cream shop at 123 W. Main St. will offer a free mini peppermint ice cream dish with any purchase of ice cream from Nov. 23 to 28.

Hall says the celebrations will continue the following weekend, Dec. 2 to 4, with special featured ice cream flights and sundaes and pop-up deals.

Closed for work

Conner’s Kitchen and Bar is temporarily closed for renovations. The project began Monday, and it is projected to finish Nov. 27.

The rooftop bar will be open during that time.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.