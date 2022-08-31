Fans of Triangle Park can celebrate. Don Hall’s has plans to reopen the restaurant, which closed in 2020.
“Our peaceful little pond-side restaurant is currently undergoing some major upgrades, some fresh paint, a kitchen renovation, and all-new branding!” according to a social media post. “We missed you all, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this historic place back to life.”
Don Hall’s had pivoted after closing Triangle Park, turning it into an event center. The facility hosted wedding receptions and special events over the past couple of years.
An official opening date has not been announced.
Roanoke gets bakery
A popular fixture at area farmers markets, The Bread Guy LLC announced that it will be opening a retail space in Roanoke.
The grand opening will be Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at its 142 N. Main St. location.
The Bread Guy offers sourdough, focaccia, bagels, danishes and more when it operates at the markets.
With the new storefront, owners Zachary and Hillary Halsema will be partnering with Monte Cristo Wine Bar to offer coffee drinks and a menu. The expanded menu is expected to launch in November.
New owner for Spyro’s
Spyro’s on West Jefferson Boulevard has a new owner.
According to manager Danielle Brunson, the restaurant was purchased July 22.
The menu will stay the same, and the name will change after a year.
The new owner also operates The Breakfast Clubb restaurant on the city’s northeast side. The restaurant had previously been Cosmo’s.
Chef set for fundraiser
The local chapter of Blessings in a Backpack has announced its guest chef for this year’s fundraiser.
Chef Matthias Merges will take over the kitchen at Sycamore Hills Golf Club for the Oct. 19 event.
Merges spent 20 years at the renowned Charlie Trotter’s restaurant group, including serving as an executive chef and director of operations. He is now the chef and proprietor of Chicago-based Folkart Management.
For the fundraiser, there will be cocktails on the terrace at 6:15 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.
Individual tickets cost $800 and a table of 10 is $8,000. For tickets, go to www.blessingsindiana.org and click events.
Blessings in a Backpack provides backpacks of food on Fridays to children facing food insecurity.
Ivy Tech culinary event
Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus will host its annual A Reason to Taste fundraiser in September.
This year’s theme is Culinary Crossroads of America, a food lover’s road-trip featuring a culinary adventure spanning American cuisine from the Pacific Northwest to New England – with several memorable side trips along the way.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23, and dinner and activities will begin at 6:45 p.m.
The six food exhibits, paired with bourbon samples, will be prepared by hospitality administration students and graduates who won the European Competition in 2021.
Menu items include smoked lobster tail, BBQ spiced beef tenderloin, wild mushroom tarts, mini Chicago dogs and beignets.
Tickets are $100 each and are available online at www.ivytech.edu/reason. Proceeds will fund scholarships and programs for students at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.
Around town
• Pembroke Bakery & Cafe announced that it will be closing after nearly 11 years. Today will be the last day of service at the 300 E. Main St. spot.
• Taking time to update the menu and “give some TLC to the joint,” 816 Pint & Slice will be closed through Sept. 12. The pizzeria is located at 816 S. Calhoun St.
