Howie’s on Hamilton, a bar and restaurant on Hamilton Lake, is hosting a three-part dinner series that highlights the people behind the tap.
Owner Nate Howell says the series is similar to one he did when working in San Diego.
“I love to find ways to connect and bring different people together,” he says. “It’s a great way to build our community and support local businesses. It is a great way for the ‘makers’ to connect with guests also.”
The three dinners will feature products from Kekionga Cider, Hotel Tango Distillery and GnomeTown Brewing. There will be representatives from the makers on site during the events.
“We want to work with people that we like who also make great, local products that we like,” Howell says. “These are the people sacrificing almost everything to make their small business work. For us, also being a small business, it is a great way to build our reach as well.”
The first “Meet the Maker” dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, and it will highlight Kekionga Cider Co. The three-course dinner will be paired with three Kekionga ciders.
On Oct. 26, the three-course dinner will be paired with spirits from Indianapolis-based Hotel Tango. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The final dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The evening’s dishes will be paired with beers from GnomeTown Brewing Co., which is in downtown Fort Wayne. Howell says he has developed a strong relationship with GnomeTown as it makes the restaurant’s house “Howie’s Brew.”
All dinners cost $39 a person.
“We are working closely with each group to ensure pairings are well thought out,” Howell says, adding that he is sitting down with each maker to try items and talk about food.
For tickets to any of the “Meet the Maker” events, go to Eventbrite.com and search for Howie’s on Hamilton.
Ivy Tech dinners
Hospitality administration students might be in the kitchen at Ivy Tech Community College, but they are creating a menu that will take diners abroad.
The college is hosting a series of dinners featuring French cuisine. Students in the Classical Cuisine class write the menu and cook the meals, which follow the principles and techniques of renowned French chef Auguste Escoffier.
There are three dinners remaining this semester – on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Oct. 10. Dinners start at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
To make reservations, which are required at least 24 hours before the dinner, go to IvyTech.edu/dinners. Dinners are $30 a person, and wine is $5 for a glass and $15 for a bottle.
The dinners will take place in the Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier Hospitality Room at the 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. campus. Attendees should park in the north lot, which faces Coliseum Boulevard, and enter through door 24.
Bubble tea shop
A new bubble tea shop has opened on the city’s southwest side.
The menu at Hoshi Hoshi Hokkaido Milk Tea, 5129 Illinois Road, features hoshi waffle, crepe and, of course, milk tea. There are also frappes, soda and fruit tea.
Milk tea, simply put, is tea with milk in it. Many varieties are served iced with boba pearls added.
Varieties at Hoshi Hoshi include Thai tea, coffee, matcha and strawberry.
O’Donnell’s brunch
JK O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House, 121 W. Wayne St., is bringing back brunch on Oct. 1.
The downtown pub is partnering with Founder’s Brewing for the event. There will be several of the Grand Rapids, Michigan, brewery’s beers on tap, including Breakfast Stout (double oatmeal stout) and All Day Chill (cold IPA).
The menu has not yet been released.
Brunch service will begin at 11 a.m.
Ethiopian carryout
Fans of the former Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant can now order some of their favorite dishes.
The owner is now offering a carry-out and catering menu. There are a variety of appetizers, entrees (including vegan) and salads available. Dishes include falafel, lentil salad, leg of lamb tibs and baklava.
There is a minimum order of $50.
For information, go to Ethiopian Food Catering on Facebook or call 498-7862.
