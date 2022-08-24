The newest ice cream shop in the area got its start with a simple question. Did Jodi Bottoms want any ice cream?
“My daughter was going out for ice cream during the summer of 2021 and asked if I wanted any. She mentioned soft serve options, and it dawned on me that there were no hard dipped ice cream shops on the southwest side of Fort Wayne,” Bottoms says.
Now, a year later, Bottoms and her friend of 15 years, Deb Carnahan, have opened Jebi’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Roanoke.
Bottoms wanted to create an ice cream shop that had a local feeling – like the spots she frequents when on family vacations. There’s a porch swing at the back of the store and a selfie wall.
“Our tag line is Good Ice Cream, Good People, Good Times!” Bottoms says. “I think that really captures everything we set out to do at Jebi’s.”
Jebi’s offers 32 flavors of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, which is manufactured in Madison, Wisconsin. The creamery produces more than 100 flavors, including non-dairy and sherbet, and Bottoms says the shop rotates its flavors frequently.
Jebi’s menu includes ice cream cups and cones, including house-made waffle cones, sundaes, shakes, malts and floats. There are also flight boards of ice cream, giving you the opportunity to sample multiple flavors.
Of course, it’s never as simple as deciding to open a business. Bottoms says, “it was kind of like all the stars aligned.”
A friend had recently purchased a building in Roanoke and had space for the shop. Carnahan, a teacher, was excited about the idea and “willing to embark on the adventure with me,” Bottoms says.
“When we were trying to make the final go/no-go decision, I reached out to my dad to get his thoughts,” Bottoms says. “He told me that I was never going to know unless I tried, and that was what pushed me to make the final go decision.”
Hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Sweets So Geek closing store
Two local businesses have announced plans to close.
Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., will shut its doors at the end of October after eight years in business.
According to Chad and Heather Seewald, closing the bakery will allow them more time with family and to explore other opportunities.
The bakery will continue to take cake orders through October, and any orders already placed will be fulfilled.
Joe Taylor Coffee, 1507 Spy Run Ave., has closed after two years. The shop served espresso drinks and other items in the back of Rise Skate Shop. However, owners Seth and Laura Taylor plan to continue the business, providing coffee and espresso catering and events.
DeBrand store on Coldwater closing
According to a social media post from DeBrand Fine Chocolates, the Coldwater Road store’s last day of operation will be today. The posting cited ingredient and labor shortages and cost increases for the decision to close the shop, located at 5608 Coldwater Road.
Other locations include 10105 Auburn Park Drive, 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd. Suite D1 at Jefferson Pointe and 878 Harrison St. There also is a store in Indianapolis.
Diners can explore festival locations
Taste of the Arts will take place Saturday, but you can get a jump start on the festivities.
Taste à la cARTe, which is a part of the festival, allows diners to explore the culinary arts of Fort Wayne at brick-and-mortar locations.
This year, eight restaurants are participating in Taste à la cARTe: Arbor at the Bradley, 204 W. Main St.; Big Apple Pizza, 120 W. Wayne St.; Davey’s Delicious Bagels, 1006 Broadway; JK O’Donnell’s, 121 W. Wayne St.; Piano House Nutrition, 1202 W. Main St.; Saisaki, 200 E Main St.; Summit Grill, 6525 Covington Road; and Three Rivers Distilling Co., 224 E. Wallace St.
Patrons who visit the participating restaurants during Taste à la cARTe with a Diner’s Passport are eligible to win a Passport to the Arts prize package valued at more than $1,000. For information and to download your passport, go to TasteFW.org. Passports must be turned into Arts United offices, 300 E. Main St., by Sept. 8.
Cake shop on Lima marks 25 years
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway.
On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at the bakery at 6409 Lima Road will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes.
In addition, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. To enter and for complete contest rules, go to www.nothingbundtcakes.com/25th-birthday. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1 to 25.
Apple Truck to stop in city
The Apple Truck will be making two stops in Fort Wayne.
A refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, the Apple Truck will make 120 stops across eight states.
The Apple Truck will offer a Fun Box, a half-bushel, 20-pound box of apples, each consisting of an equal mix of a sweet variety and a semi-sweet variety freshly picked from Michigan apple trees.
New this year is a 12-pound box of honeycrisp apples. There is also honeycrisp apple cider and an apple pie nut mix.
The truck will stop on Sept. 9. From 1 to 2:30 pm, the truck will be at Connolly’s Do It Best on East Dupont Road. From 3:30 to 5 p.m., the truck will be at the Connolly’s Do It Best on Illinois Road
Preorder is required at www.theapple-truck.com.
Clarification
Because of a reporting error, an item in last week’s column was incorrect. In 2023, Be Better Hospitality will open three concepts in a former Columbia Street West building. The Blue Bottle will be a boutique bottle store. Night Train and Dana’s will be cocktail bars.
