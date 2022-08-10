When I’m looking for inspiration for a menu at one of the most exclusive kitchens in town – aka my house – I typically open up the pantry and hope for the best.

Box of pasta? It might just be a tour of Italy. A box of chicken stock and whole chicken might easily turn into a classic Hoosier night with chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes. (Yes, even in the summer.)

But if you are a local café or bakery owner, you might get a little more fun when seeking inspiration. From movies to TV to popular culture, what’s trending in entertainment can also create buzz-worthy menus.

Kanela on Harrison Street recently had a special menu with drinks inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The options included an Eggo waffle latte and the Upside Down frappe.

Empower Energy, 1744 Apple Glen Blvd., is having its own strange moment this week with a specials menu devoted to the TV show. Protein shake varieties include an Eggo waffle sundae, Scoops a Hoy, Hopper’s Donuts and Coffee and Dusty Bun. On the energy drink side, there is pineapple on pizza and tropical slushy.

Sweets So Geek, 6722 E. State Blvd., is embracing the pirate life with a menu inspired by Jack Sparrow himself.

The menu includes Scurvy’s Scourge, a key lime pie; Barbosa’s Bite, a rum-splashed apple streusel pie; We Named the Monkey Jack, a rum flambeed banana’s foster filled vanilla cake with rum-flavored frosting; and the Sparrow Special, horchata ice cream churro pie.

The pirate-themed menu complements the bakery’s weekend event – an outdoor showing of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Seating begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and the movie will begin after sunset. Festivities will include trivia, crafts and food from Hot Dog Boyz

Jefferson Pointe boost

There’s a lot going on at Jefferson Pointe with Friday night concerts, a new restaurant and construction at the former Bob Evans location.

The outdoor mall hosts Friday Nites Live during the summer. This month, attendees can enter to win free pizza for a month at Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill by way of a $500 gift card. The winner will be announced at the final concert on Aug. 26 and the winner must be present to win the prize.

Bimi Bistro opened recently. The restaurant, which is near Cold Stone Creamery and the movie theater, offers hibachi, bento boxes, udon, soups and salads.

But the big question might be what’s going on at Bob Evans. Construction has been taking place over the past several months. However, “We do not have any news to share at this time,” a public relations representative for the mall wrote in an email.

GiGi’s food trucks

Hungry for lunch as you read this?

From 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners.

GiGi’s Playhouse is an international network of Down Syndrome centers that provide therapeutic and educational programs for all ages.

Food Truck Wednesdays is a part of Gigi’s career training program, and ambassadors can enhance their career skills in a food service setting similar to Genesis Health Bar.

“The ambassadors have been working on career skills in GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar, so they have the skills to be successful in the industry,” says Holly Tonak, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, Fort Wayne.

However, it can be challenging to carry over those skills to a new setting. Food Truck Wednesdays, which take place once a month in the summer, allow ambassadors to work in a safe setting. The food trucks that come vary, Tonak says, so that ambassadors have the opportunity to work with a variety of food and people.

This week’s line-up includes Rusty’s Ice Cream, Travelin’ Toms, Goodies Trap House, WTFish and Wildwoods Grill.

“Food truck owners have done an amazing job welcoming our ambassadors,” Tonak says. “The thing we hear most is, ‘They just took over!’

“It’s great to see our ambassadors thriving and spreading the mission of our Playhouse, which is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and send a global message of acceptance for all.”

This week, Beckstedt Real Estate Group will give away backpacks filled with school supplies.

The last Food Truck Wednesday will be Sept. 7.

Around town

Ophelia’s recently added a pop-up evening service. Wednesday through Sunday, the 1603 Wells St. restaurant will have a special menu featuring charcuterie, cheeses, small plates and desserts. Reservations are recommended.

A new restaurant is in the works for Stellhorn Road. Uniq BBQ & Shabu will offer Korean barbecue, kabobs, shabu, hot pot and bibimbap. Stay tuned for details.

