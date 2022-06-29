Jerry Perez has been a staple in the Fort Wayne food truck community since the beginning.
Starting with a food cart in 2012, Sol Kitchen offered breakfast tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican-inspired favorites.
But Perez is ready to step away from the food truck and focus on his brick-and-mortar restaurant – Solbird Kitchen & Tap, 1824 W. Dupont Road.
“I would like to thank all of our loyal food truck guests who visited our truck/cart for the past 10 years!” Perez said in a social media post.
However, the food truck has new owners. Banh Mi Pho Shop plans to do a few test runs with the truck.
2 food truck treats
And speaking of food trucks, there’s a new treat hitting the streets.
Churro Loco offers – you guessed it – churros.
“(Churro Loco) was born during a family reunion where we were all home sick and talking about how much we missed churros,” Andreina Medina says. “We decided to, in addition to offering the traditional Spanish churros, have a little fun with it!
“We took advantage of having a chef in the family, of course, and ended up with this killer menu that we are so excited about!”
The menu includes Lime Feelin’ Good, which features key lime drizzle and fresh lime zest; Midnight Espresso, with espresso sauce and cocoa powder; and Spicy Guava, which includes cojita cheese and a smoky-spicy guava sauce.
Tocho Snack Bar is also new to the Fort Wayne food truck scene. The menu includes tacos, tortas and quesabirrias. Follow the snack bar on social media to see where you can find it.
Starbucks chicken
Hungry for a chicken sandwich? You might want to pull up to the Starbucks drive-through.
Yes, you read that correctly. The coffee giant has rolled out a chicken sandwich with maple butter and egg on an oat biscuit.
Availability is limited, and it was labeled as sold out at the downtown Starbucks when I tried to order one through the mobile app.
Other national restaurants have expanded their menus or added seasonal items, too.
Burger King has beefed up (so to speak) its plant-based options. The Impossible King and Southwest Bacon Impossible Whopper are now available.
Cracker Barrel has also added a plant-based sausage to its menu.
Blaze Pizza has a new Fresh Berry Salad. The dish has a mixed green base and it is topped with strawberries, blueberries and feta. It is served with a lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Around town
Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe, 1207 E. State Blvd., has added evening hours to its schedule. The restaurant is now open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Klemm’s will continue to be open for breakfast and lunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The Copper Still in Roanoke will host the Woodford Reserve Horse Trailer on July 23. Specialty cocktails featuring the Kentucky bourbon will be available from noon to 11 p.m.
