The Hangout Spot in New Haven, which opened earlier this year, will soon be closing its doors.

Owners Sarah and Mitchell Dimke decided to step away from the business to focus on their food truck Drop It Like It’s Tot.

“It is a bittersweet decision but having the food truck and restaurant is just a lot with the kiddos,” they shared on social media.

The Hangout Spot offers sandwiches, wraps and loaded tater tots. There are also soups, salads and appetizers. The food truck focuses on tater tot dishes, including the Lunch Lady with sloppy Joe, colby jack cheese, bacon and diced onion.

Their last day will be Oct. 29, and the restaurant is for sale.

A posting on Facebook Marketplace has the restaurant listed for $50,000. The posting lists tables, chairs, freezers, a reach-in cooler, steam table, ventless fryer, Pepsi fountain service and ice machine as available.

Reopening delayed

Calling it a “bump in the road,” the team at La Margarita is still working toward reopening.

The 2713 S. Calhoun St. restaurant was forced to close in the middle of August because of a broken pipe.

Initially, the team hoped to reopen within a few weeks, but they are still working to repair the damage.

Korean cafe sets date

True Kimchi has announced that its grand opening will be Oct. 14.

The Korean café and shop will offer a menu of bibimbap, kimbap and more. There will also be housemade kimchi and to-go side dishes, as well as a grocery section of ice creams, snacks and drinks.

Newsletters Get area restaurant coverage, recipes, reviews and other news to chew on in The Journal Gazette's free Food newsletter.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at True Kimchi, 2805 E. State Blvd.

Flavors of Vietnam

Proximo will host a special six-course Vietnamese dinner on Oct. 17.

From 6 to 9 p.m., diners can taste dishes such as squid and shrimp salad with starfruit, marinated steak and roasted alligator over rice noodles.

The last course, dessert, will be tropical fruit jellies with sweet coconut broth.

Each course will be paired with a craft cocktail such as a mulberry basil fizz.

Tickets are $100 a person and include gratuity and tax.

To purchase tickets, call 422-0080, ext. 107.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.