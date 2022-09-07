A new Korean café will open this fall on East State Boulevard – and the name might be familiar to farmers market patrons.
Samantha Yim of True Kimchi will open the café at 2805 E. State Blvd. Kim started the brand after moving to Fort Wayne in 2018. She was unable to find the authentic kimchi she had grown up eating. She began making it at home and then expanded to farmers markets. Her products are now available at retailers and restaurants across the Midwest.
The café will have Korean foods for take-out, including bibimbap, kimchi fried rice and kimbap. In addition, there will be a variety of grab-and-go side dishes.
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish that is made by fermenting cabbage and other vegetables.
Yim, who grew up in Seoul and Phoenix, learned to make kimchi with her family and makes her kimchi using family recipes.
In addition, the café will have Korean pantry staples and snacks.
Kilwins marks 1 year
Kilwins, 626 S. Harrison St., will celebrate its one-year anniversary beginning Sunday.
“It’s exciting to be heading into the fall season when everything started for us a year ago,” co-owner Paul Marinko says. “It’s also humbling to be part of all the downtown development happening around us with The Pearl, The Landing, The Riverfront at Promenade Park, and more!”
The anniversary celebration will begin Sunday and end Sept. 14. During the event, Kilwins will have drawings for one free treat a month for a year, including fudge, caramel apples, ice cream, milkshakes and hot chocolate. Customers can also get a free caramel chew with their order for each guest in their party, while supplies last.
There will also be music on the patio featuring local artists on Sunday, Tuesday and Sept. 14.
Kilwins Fort Wayne features an open kitchen where customers can view products being made fresh. The shop features chocolates, cake, ice cream and other treats.
“We feel blessed to have made it through our first year surrounded by family and an incredible team, and look forward to making people happy for years to come,” Marinko says. “Thank you Fort Wayne for such a warm welcome to the community.”
Local chefs face off
Local chefs will be going head-to-head to benefit the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network.
The Local Food Throwdown will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard.
A dozen chefs and mixologists will use local ingredients from area farms to prepare offerings in the following categories: best appetizer, best entrée, best dessert and best cocktail.
The lineup includes Aaron Butts, Copper Spoon; Andrew Smith, Junk Ditch Brewing Co.; Bo Gonzalez, Bravas; Cassie Hoskins, Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery & Meadery; Corey Bowers, Chance Bar; Grace Kelly May, GK Baked Goods; Jasmin Ehrlinspiel, Copper Spoon; Jason Brown, One Ten Craft Meatery; Johnny Perez, Mercado; Samantha Yim, True Kimchi; and Spencer Maule, Mercado.
Each guest will enjoy nine dishes and three cocktails. They will also have the opportunity to meet the chefs and bartenders to learn about the dishes.
There will also be live music and a silent auction with unique local food items and experiences.
Tickets are $150 a person at 2022Throwdown.givesmart.com.
Brewed in the Fort
The Brewed in the Fort Craft Beer festival will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Headwaters Park.
The event will feature brews from local breweries, cideries and meaderies, as well as food from Shigs In Pit.
Among the participants are Mad Anthony Brewing, Taxman Brewing Co., Ironwood Brewing Co. and Lafayette Brewing Co.
The event benefits Fort Wayne Trails.
Tickets are $40 a person, plus fees. Participants, who must be 21 years old or older, will receive unlimited samples and a souvenir glass. Go to www.brewedinthefort.com for tickets and information.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.