For Tom Longardner, the journey to opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant has been one that took him from Indiana to Hawaii to nearly every state in between.
He just didn’t know it at the time as he traveled the country with Wieland Healthcare fixing hospital furniture. Trying out the barbecue in the areas he visited was just a passion.
“I tried the hole in the wall – mostly the best – to the big names and just thought I could do this and started cooking for family and friends in my backyard,” he says.
But from those backyard barbecues, he soon found himself on the competition circuit and, years later, partnering with 2Toms Brewing Co. to serve food five days a week.
Now, Longardner and his business partners are preparing to open Full Circle in the former Acme bar on East State Boulevard.
Amy Longardner, Lance Welker and David Markulis also make up the new Acme ownership.
“We started the process of buying the Acme in July of 2022 after it had been closed for eight months,” he says. “We are hoping to be able to reopen mid-October.”
The menu at the new restaurant will feature favorites from Full Circle, along with burgers, tenderloins and a salad bar. There will also be vegan and vegetarian options as well as cauliflower crust pizza. There will be traditional pizza, too, made with Full Circle’s fresh-made sourdough crust.
In preparation of the opening, the interior received a facelift, Longardner says. The old carpet was removed and bamboo flooring added.
“The Acme is a Fort Wayne staple, and we just wanted to bring it back to life and with the support from the city. The 05, it just feels like home,” Longardner says, adding he and his wife live right down the street.
“ ... We all love this neighborhood and want to see the Acme survive with our love and twist on a wonderful business that has been around since 1941.”
Brewery offering free meals
Junk Ditch Brewing Co. will be handing out 200 free meals on Monday.
From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., members of the community can go to the brewery at 1825 W. Main St. and receive a free meal. The event is in partnership with GK Baked Goods, Windrose Urban Farm and Human Agricultural Cooperative.
Bravas progressing
In a recent newsletter, Bo Gonzalez offered an update on the new Bravas restaurant.
Construction is in full swing at the Fairfield Avenue building.
“The building is basically 100 years old so we are doing a whole heck of a lot of updating,” he writes. “New electrical, plumbing and gas had to be brought in as well as a whole new roof.”
The contractors are cutting out the new windows and doors, as well as pouring concrete for the patios.
One challenge has been the floor in the restaurant. Story has it that the building once housed a private bowling alley, and there is a “gnarly curb.”
While Gonzalez originally hoped to re-open Bravas this year, it looks like the target date is now spring 2023.
Cast votes for new
Wings Etc. items
Wings Etc. restaurants are hosting a food fight.
Two new items are being pit against each other, and guests can vote on their favorite. As part of the Food Fight promotion, guests can also be entered into weekly drawings for gift cards.
The new sub features include the Hawgzilla 2.0 and Pulled Brisket Po’ Boy. The Hawgzilla is made with pulled pork and bacon and comes with house coleslaw and dill pickles layered between. The po’ boy features pulled beef brisket on a grilled sub roll and comes topped with quick-pickled onions and house-made horseradish sauce.
There will also be a second round of voting – the Blue Collar Booze Battle. Classic beers will go up against a new cocktail, the Irish Trash Can. The Irish Trash Can features vodka, rum, gin, peach schnapps, and blue curaçao and comes topped with an entire can of Red Bull.
To cast a vote in the Meaty Sub Food Fight and Blue Collar Booze Battle Drink Fight, guests 21 and older can go to wingsfoodfight.com.
