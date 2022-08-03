The coffee scene in Fort Wayne has a new addition.
Penny Drip recently opened on Lafayette Street, bringing with it something different to downtown. The shop is part coffee house and part cocktail bar.
Alongside cold brew and cappuccinos, there is Irish coffee and espresso martinis.
The café has food as well. Sandwiches include a curry chicken salad croissant and a BLT. Customers can also order avocado toast and pastries.
Penny Drip is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Beer and Bourbon Fest
The Wings Beer and Bourbon Fest will be Aug. 21 at Headwaters Park.
The event, which will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will have food from various vendors as well as beer and bourbon options. There will also be live music, activities and a full bar.
The first 500 advance tickets are free with the promo code WEB. There will be a $5 cover charge the day of the event.
Marshmallow bourbon
Hotel Tango Distillery, which has a tasting room in Fort Wayne, recently launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon.
Featuring the nostalgic flavors of caramelized sugar and smoke, ‘Shmallow takes customers back to their favorite bonfire moments.
The bourbon stands out among flavored whiskeys for its versatility. ‘Shmallow can hold its own in traditionally bourbon-forward cocktails, like Hotel Tango’s S’More Old Fashioned, but it is a friendlier pair to many common cocktail ingredients when compared with other flavored whiskeys on the market.
To learn more about Hotel Tango Distillery, go to hoteltangodistillery.com. Find Hotel Tango Distillery on Instagram or visit its Indiana tasting rooms in Fletcher Place in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Zionsville.
Breakfast bagels back
McDonald’s of Indiana and Southwest Michigan is excited to welcome back a fan favorite: breakfast bagels. Customers can choose from three sandwiches – steak, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese; and sausage, egg and cheese. The bagels are on menus for a limited time only.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.