The last of my holiday shopping was finished, and I had even secured a tacky Christmas sweater for my middle-schooler. After all, ‘tis the season for spirit week, which sends every parent scrambling to the store for miscellaneous garments to fit a certain day’s theme.

But as I sat on the couch on Sunday night, there was still one more to-do for the holidays: Finalize my menu and start the grocery list.

If menu planning and cooking aren’t your thing – or you just need a break, there will be area restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

• Angel’s Cafe, 6532 E. State Blvd., will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day.

• Biaggi’s, 4010 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be open Christmas Eve. Reservations are open, and the last seating will be at 7 p.m. The restaurant will also be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. To make a reservation, go to biaggis.com or call 459-6700.

• Casa restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve for carry-out orders of large pans. Casa will have half or whole pans of entrees like lasagna, as well as its famous salad. Orders must be placed in advance; call for more information.

• Haru Sushi Izakaya, 4036 Coldwater Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day. The restaurant will also have those same hours on New Year’s Day.

• Mad Anthony Brewing Co. locations will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

• Nori Asian Cuisine, 2882 E. Dupont Road, will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.

• Ruth’s Chris Steak, 224 W. Wayne St., will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 444-5898 for reservations.

• Shigs in Pit locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. The restaurants will be closed Christmas Day.

• Wild Crab, 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day.

• Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine, 4411 Coldwater Road, will be open for carry-out on Christmas Day. A special holiday menu is available on its website, www.wuschinese.com.

Hamilton opening

A new coffee shop is slated to open this week in Hamilton.

The Green Bean Coffee & Sweet Shop had a soft opening this weekend, and its official opening will be Thursday.

The shop will offer a variety of coffee drinks, bakery goods and egg bites. In addition, the shop will stock merchandise, including goods from Soapworks.

Coffee options

Need a little help getting in the holiday spirit?

Bon Bon Coffee, 5712 Maplecrest Road, recently rolled out a festive winter menu with options for coffee and non-coffee fans alike.

The options include a Winterberry White Mocha, which has raspberry and chocolate milona syrups; Buddy the Elf Hot Chocolate, which is made with peppermint bark sauce; peppermint chip shake; and cinnamon spiced chai.

Other local coffee shops are also offering seasonal drinks.

• The holiday drink menu at Kanela, 618 S. Harrison St., includes a candy cane chai, Irish cream cold brew and a gingerbread latte.

• Mocha Lounge, which has two locations, is brewing up a gingerbread white mocha, toffee nut latte, eggnog latte and more.

• Crescendo Coffee & More, 1806 Bluffton Road, has a maple cookie latte and butterscotch latte among other winter favorites.

• Tazza Cafe, 5991 Bluffton Road, is offering a holiday hot chocolate flight and a menu of festively named drinks, including the Buddy the Elf latte. The drink features one of the major food groups: maple syrup.

