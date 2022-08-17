If you are familiar with Fort Wayne’s cocktail scene, more than likely you know of Trevor Scovel. Or you have at least tried one of his cocktails.
The former general manager and beverage director at The Copper Spoon has helped elevate the local cocktail scene and create a community. He’s competed at the international level and operated a cube ice company that directly served bars.
Recently, with his Be Better Hospitality partners, Scovel opened Penny Drip, a coffee shop-meets-cocktail concept.
But before he became the employer, Scovel was the employee. Eleven years ago, he shared in a social media post, he applied for a job at the once-popular bar Columbia Street West.
“(I) was told I wouldn’t make a very good bartender and to try something else,” he wrote.
As it turns out, he’s a very good bartender. And he is trying something else – a new concept at The Landing in the spot Columbia Street West and Bourbon Street Hideaway once called home at the Harrison Street end of the block.
In 2023, Be Better Hospitality plans to open three bars in the building: Night Train, Dana’s and the Blue Bottle Shop.
“We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to take these two iconic Fort Wayne bar spaces and turn them into places for new and old generations to love for decades to come,” Scovel writes in his post.
Light renovations are planned for the space, and pop-up events are likely.
BakerStreet honor
Are you looking for the best date night spot in the city?
According to a list compiled by OpenTable and Bumble, there’s one local spot that has romance on the menu. BakerStreet Steakhouse, 4820 N. Clinton St., was among the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America.
The steakhouse menu features traditional cuts of steak, including ribeye, New York strip and filet mignon. There’s also seafood, pasta and a vegetarian menu.
OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America list was generated from more than 13.6 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between June 1, 2021, and May 31.
BakerStreet is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Proximo’s 6 coursesSpeaking of date night. If you are looking for a unique dining experience with your significant other or just your group of friends, BakerStreet’s sister restaurant Proximo is hosting a special six-course dinner.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, the downtown restaurant will host a Southern Bourbon cocktail dinner.
Each course will feature a specialty dish paired with a house-made craft cocktail.
Tickets are $125 per person (gratuity and tax included). To purchase tickets, call 422-0080, ext. 107.
Dining rooms close
Two local restaurants have adapted their hours because of apparent staffing struggles.
After briefly reopening its dining room, Three Fires Pizza is now offering carry-out only.
“We have not been able to provide the level of service we feel our patrons deserve, so we’ve made the tough decision to go back to carry-out only until we feel we’re completely ready to provide you with an excellent experience,” a social media statement reads.
The restaurant at 5125 Illinois Road will be open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Bob’s Restaurant in Woodburn is temporarily closed, according to a phone recording. Customers can still order pizza, the recording says.
